Prabhas turns 'Adipurush', joins hands with 'Tanhaji' director Om Raut; see poster

The mammoth success of Baahubali changed the term for Prabhas from a ‘South actor’ or ‘Telugu star’ to a pan-Indian star. With Saaho, he once again showcased this popularity among the masses as the movie’s Hindi version crossed the Rs 100-crore mark. Now, the Darling star is continuing this momentum, and announced his third film in the last few weeks, with Adipurush, joining hands with Om Raut.

Prabhas-Om Raut team up for Adipurush

After sharing a teaser video where the duo was ‘excited’ and ‘keeping fingers crossed’ on Monday, the announcement finally came at 7.11AM, the next day. They are collaborating for the film titled Adipurush, with Prabhas in an ‘in & as’ avatar.

The poster features the letter ‘A’, and within it, visuals of characters resembling mythological figures and kingdoms. The tagline reads ‘celebrating victory of good over evil.’

Adipurush is being produced by Bhushan Kumar-Krishan Kumar’s T-Series with Prasad Sutar, Rajesh Nair and Om Raut himself being also credited as producers.

Om Raut shattered records galore with his debut directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is the only blockbuster of 2020 yet. The Ajay Devgn-starrer earned close to Rs 300 crore at the box office, giving the biggest hits for Ajay, Saif Ali Khan, among others. After tracing the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s warrior Tanaji Malusare, he seems to continue plots with period setting and action.

Prabhas on a roll

Adipurush is Prabhas’ third film announcement in the last five weeks. He had first announced Radhe Shyam, opposite Pooja Hegde, to be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and again produced by T-Series, on July 10 with a stylish poster. A week later, it was revealed that the actor and Deepika Padukone are pairing up for Mahanati director Nag Ashwin’s venture as well.

