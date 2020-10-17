Did You Know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Once Rejected As A Dubbing Artist?

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai is one of the most promising actors of the Hindi film industry who has not only wowed the Indian audiences, but has also garnered appreciation internationally. Just like many other stars, Aishwarya too had to face rejections during the initial stage of her career. However, to everyone’s surprise, her rejection story is slightly different. Aishwarya Rai didn’t face rejection for an acting or modelling project. She tried her luck at dubbing first.

Yes, you heard it right. Before lifting the Miss World trophy back in 1994, Aishwarya began her career by participating to be a dubbing artist, as reported by Bollywood Life. Unfortunately, she was rejected and then she moved on to partake in the Miss World pageant. After winning the title, Aishwarya was cited as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The victory exposed her to the media world and also garnered her several films, which contributed optimistically to her stellar career.

What is next in store for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Post 2010, Aishwarya Rai took a 5-year long hiatus from the acting world to concentrate on her personal life. She made her comeback in 2015 by essaying a headstrong role in the film Jazbaa. After which, she was seen playing distinct roles in films like Sarbjit, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Fanney Khan.

Her last appearance on the silver screen was in Fanney Khan and now she will next feature in ace director Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan. The forthcoming Tamil-language film is a historical drama bankrolled jointly by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. Along with Aishwarya, the film stars an ensemble cast including Vikram, Karthi, JayamRavi, Prabhu, and Trisha.

The premise of the show is inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical period-based fictional novel of the same name. The movie adaptation has generated ample anticipation from fans who are eagerly waiting to watch the performance of their favourite artists. The production of the film began earlier this year and the nationwide COVID-19 shutdown put a halt to its development. However, now the shooting has been reportedly resumed.

