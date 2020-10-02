On Balrampur gangrape, Priyanka, Kareena, Anushka, Ayushmann angry, post strong statements

Just when the anger over the gangrape of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras was mounting, another similar incident in Balrampur has drawn similar reactions. Stars of the film industry, who had reacted strongly to the former, raised their voice on the death of a 22-year old woman as well. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and Madhuri Dixit Nene were among those who expressed their grief and anger.

Bollywood stars outraged at gangrape in Balrampur

Anushka Sharma expressed shock over the immediacy of another gangrape amid national outrage over the Hathras case, and hit out at the’monsters’ for attacking a young life. Calling it ‘beyond comprehension’ and ‘distressing’, the actor sought to know if there was any way to instill fear in the minds of people as she used the hashtag 'no mercy for rapists.'

Priyanka called it ‘horrific’ and wrote that every rape was not just a ‘number’, but involved the family going through and living with ‘horror forever.’ The actor added that everyone must live with these ‘unabated acts of brutality’ and ‘hang our heads in shame that we have failed our woman collectively.’

Kareena Kapoor Khan also echoed Priyanka's views about the incident not being a ‘number’ and sought the end of crimes against women.

Without mentioning any incident, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote that more than protecting women, it was about 'raising better sons.'

Madhuri Dixit Nene reacted jointly to both the incidents from UP and expressed her condolences to the families, hoping that they are saved from the ‘prolonged trauma’ with the culprits being 'brought to justice.' The actor hoped for the start of a 'dialogue to take meaningful and constructive steps', to prevent more women and children falling victims to such crimes.

I'm at an utter loss of words hearing about the #Hathras & #Balrampur incidents. I pray for the bereaved families & hope that our authorities take strict action. The culprits need to be brought to justice with swift legal proceedings & save the families prolonged trauma.

(1/3) — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 1, 2020

Unfortunately in our society, the children & women are vulnerable to such heinous incidents. We along with the authorities need to start a dialogue to take meaningful & constructive steps to stop this for once & all.

(2/3) — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 1, 2020

Now is the time to collectively put all the words into action and not let another one of our sisters/daughters/mothers fall victim to these crimes. (3/3) — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 1, 2020

Balrampur horror

A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly gangraped in Gaisari area of Balrampur died on Wednesday. As per the police, the woman's family alleged she had not returned home or returned calls on Tuesday evening, prompting them to look out.

"The woman, however, returned home shortly later in an autorickshaw with an intravascular cannula, medically known as Vigo and used for administering injection, glucose or other fluids in the body, inserted in her hand," the police was quoted as saying on the basis of the parents' testimony. "The girl looked dazed and in a serious condition, prompting her parents to rush her to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way," said the Superintendent of Police.

The Balrampur Police have arrested two accused named Sahil and Shahid in the case, on the basis of the victim’s family's complaint.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has constituted a three-member SIT to probe the Hathras gangrape case, where a 19-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after being gang-raped by four men. On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court sought responses from the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Assistant Director-General of Police Law & Order, Hathras District Magistrate, and the Superintendent of Police by October 12 as it took a suo moto cognizance of the case. Four accused have been arrested in the case.

