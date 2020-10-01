Hathras Case: Mamata Banerjee Lashes Out At UP CM Over Late Night Cremation By Cops

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the UP's Yogi Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape case, equating the victim's late-night cremation with the agnipariksha faced by Sita in Ramayan. Banerjee stated that Dalits and minorities face atrocities in Uttar Pradesh.

"Dalits are suffering today, during elections they visit Dalit homes, bring food from outside and say look we are having food here and then they torment them. Today, look how women are being burnt after being raped," said Mamata Banerjee at Siliguri before returning back to Kolkata on Thursday.

The Chief Minister had also taken to Twitter earlier in the day and blasted the UP administration. She termed the 'forceful cremation' to be shameful as it did not have the consent of the victim's family.

“Have no words to condemn the barbaric & shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family. More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family's presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans & lofty promises for votes,” wrote Banerjee on Twitter Thursday morning.

Equating the victim's cremation with Sita's agnipariksha, Banerjee highlighted atrocities on women in Adityanath's state. She said, "What happened with Ma Sita, who had to give agnipariksha, the same thing is happening in UP. Where is law and order in UP? Atrocities over minorities, Dalits, and women only."

The All India Trinamool Congress had condemned the way the girl's cremation had happened in Hathras in the wee hours of Wednesday. Senior AITC leaders had also slammed PM Narendra Modi's silence on the issue, questioning whether the apathy is because the victim is a Dalit woman.

