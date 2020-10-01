Mayawati Demands Resignation Of UP CM Yogi Over Harthras & Balrampur Rape Incidents

Issuing a press conference on the Hathras and Balrampur rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati said that crime is increasing in the State and that the government under Yogi Adityanath is not taking action. Stating that her party stands with the family of the victims and hailing the Opposition for raising concern on the law and order situation in the state, Mayawati demanded UP CM Yogi's resignation.

Mayawati also slammed UP Police for burning the body of the Hathras rape victim without the consent of the family. Echoing the opinion of the Opposition leaders, Mayawati also said that it is 'jungleraj' in Uttar Pradesh. "I want the Centre to know about the situation in UP. Central government should replace Yogi as the people of UP want a CM who can handle the law and order situation. However, I don't know when the Centre will take any action against the UP govt. Govt should impose president rule in UP and think about the Uttar Pradesh people."

1. यूपी पुलिस द्वारा हाथरस की गैंगरेप दलित पीड़िता के शव को उसके परिवार को न सौंपकर उनकी मर्जी के बिना व उनकी गैर-मौजूदगी में ही कल आधी रात को अन्तिम संस्कार कर देना लोगों में काफी संदेह व आक्रोश पैदा करता है। बीएसपी पुलिस के ऐसे गलत रवैये की कड़े शब्दों में निन्दा करती है। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 30, 2020

A 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh was gang-raped by four men on September 14. The woman, suffered spinal injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue, died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday. On Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman, was gang-raped in Balrampur and eventually died. Dev Ranjan,

Yogi govt forms SIT to fast-track the case

Meanwhile, the UP CM on Wednesday said that a three-member SIT has been set up to investigate the Hathras gangrape incident. The CM said that the team will submit a report within seven days and has also directed for the trial of the case in a fast-track court.

The three-member team comprising of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case, where PM Modi has said that strict action must be taken against the culprit

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job to one family member. The CM also spoke to the family via video-link and assured the woman's father of stringent action against the four men who have been arrested.

