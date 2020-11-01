Sushant's Friend Ganesh Opines, 'economy Could Be Affected If No Justice For Sushant'

The ‘warriors’ of the movement for ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ have been relentless, with the campaign also heading abroad strongly. One of those, who was a part of this has been the late actor’s choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar, who even took to the streets on numerous occasions. He has now claimed that the failure of the movement could ‘affect the economy’ as the inflow of funds into India could reduce if Indians living abroad feel disgruntled with the developments of the case.

READ: Sushant's Friend Ganesh Hiwarkar Urges Fans To Join Him On Bihar Election Date In Patna

Sushant’s friend Ganesh tags PM on importance of the movement

Ganesh Hiwarkar recently shared a video, and also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, writing that no 'justice for SSR' could ‘impact the economy and constitution.’

Highlighting how big an industry Bollywood was, with people of various ages in different locations seeking justice for Sushant, he said if faith on the country’s politicians, Bollywood and media erode, the inflow of funds could be impacted.

In the video, he is heard saying, “Justice for Sushant is very important. For the next generation, for India, and even those living abroad who are Indians. They have not been able to understand its importance." "Indians who live abroad contribute to the economy of the country. Like anything major happens like corona, lot of funding comes to India, that could get affected if Sushant does not get justice," he also stated.

READ: Sushant's Friend Ganesh Seeks Justice Assurance From Home Minister, Forewarns Of Options

Ganesh also stated, "Bollywood is a big industry in the world, films from here become blockbusters there, movies sometimes earn more abroad than it does here and it is affecting the economy and emotions. Right from a 6-year-old kid living in Bihar to someone living in a bungalow in UP, all are fans of Sushant, who are asking for justice and the manner in which their faith in law, agencies, politicians, media and Bollywood could erode will become a big psychological problem."

"It is this trust in religion and the holy texts that influences everything, and the fear of punishment for crimes matters, otherwise crimes would have been everywhere. That faith on this justice depends a lot on this case. This has become such an issue on another level that has not been seen before, not even in Ramayan or Mahabharat, where so many people came together for a cause," he concluded.

Ganesh’s efforts for Sushant

So now let's go to City of Joy Kolkata for protest for SSR.



Let's pray to Goddess Kali ji🙏

For Justice For our beloved Sushant.



Plz join the protest.



And the video is From Kalighat, Kolkata



Thank you!@iujjawaltrivedi @iRaviTiwari @GHiwarkar @nilotpalm3 #KolkataChalo4SSR pic.twitter.com/aentkNhHJE — Nandini (@Nandinidh11) October 17, 2020

Ganesh had held protests in various cities for the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He had held a hunger strike as well as a protest in cities like Delhi, Patna, Varanasi and Kolkata, which also included religious rituals. Recently, he held a demonstration in Patna, as the Bihar elections were underway, because he felt it was the ‘last chance’ to raise voice in a big way

READ: Sushant's Choreographer-friend Ganesh Fumes, 'Don't Want To Work With These B'wood Stars'

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Kick Off Tribute Event In Kolkata, Friend Ganesh Leads Rituals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.