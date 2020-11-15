Madagascar Celebrates Diwali At Antananarivo; Top Ministers At Indian Embassy Festivities

Madagascar on Saturday celebrated Diwali along with several Ministers and eminent member of the Indian community as well as Ambassadors of several countries including the US, Russia, Japan, European Union, South Africa. Ambassador Abhay Kumar was joined by several UN country representative and other prominent people of Madagascar at his residence in Antananarivo on November 14 to celebrate the festival of lights. For the first time, the Indian festival witnessed the participation of high dignitaries during the celebration in Madagascar, which has over 20,000 members of the Indian diaspora.

Hon’ble Minister of Culture of Madagascar @LalatianaAndri2 and Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture H.E. M. Ranarivelo Fanomezantsoa Lucien, Sec General @diplomatieMg @Ratsimandao, Ambassadors, Indian community joined Ambassador Abhay Kumar in celebrating Diwali 🪔 in Madagascar 🇲🇬 pic.twitter.com/5TgwC26t3G — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) November 15, 2020

Diwali celebrations at Antananarivo

Thanking Abhay Kumar for organising the celebrations in Antananarivo, the Minister of Culture said, "I would like to extend Diwali greetings on behalf of the Government of Madagascar." Replying to this, Kumar said that Diwali is a festival to celebrate light over darkness, hope over despair and love over hatred. 'It is a festival that brings together people of all faiths and communities and unites humanity, 'he added. The Hindu Samaj of Madagascar has also organised a cultural programme at the newly built temple hall in Antananarivo where people performed Garba and other dance forms.

Germany extends Diwali Greetings

State Minister of the Free State of Bavaria, Florian Herrmann, on behalf of Bavarian Minister President, Markus Soeder, conveys his #Diwali greetings @cgmunich pic.twitter.com/Cow3nnLiZy — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 13, 2020

On the occasion of Diwali, the high ranking Ministers and Mayors of cities in South Germany shared festive greetings in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in Munich as a part of the first virtual Diwali celebration in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The video messages shared by the leaders of South Germany struck a cord with the Indian diaspora and friends of India as it was conveyed through the traditional Indian greeting 'Namaste'.

Israel celebrates Diwali

Did you miss our #Diwali special yesterday? Don't worry, we've got you covered! You can watch it again & enjoy the conversation, music and songs of singers Liora Itzhak & Lucky Ali. #HappyDiwali #Diwali2020



Click here: https://t.co/pJpIGmxTdG pic.twitter.com/ViBtrUCQVC — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) November 13, 2020

Israel's Embassy in India along with its consulates in Mumbai and Bangalore celebrated Diwali with a virtual concert featuring Israeli-Indian Singer Liora Itzhak as well as Indian singer Lucky Ali. Taking to Twitter, the embassy shared the details of the concert and also made it available on Facebook for those who missed the live event. The virtual concert was held live on November 12 at 5 pm (Indian time) on the Facebook page of the embassy. The Ambassador of Israel to India, Ron Malka also shared warm greeting with the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

(With ANI inputs)