Defence Experts Hail PM Modi's Diwali In Jaisalmer; Say 'it Raises Morale Of Armed Forces'

Defence experts have lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jaisalmer, remarking that it is a welcome gesture which raises the morale of the Indian armed forces sky-high. Continuing with his tradition of celebrating Diwali with security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year was with the jawans at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI, Satish Dua, defence expert, stated PM's visit to be a good step. Another defence expert SP Sinha said that the Prime Minister's gesture reflects that he considers the Indian Army troops as his family.

"This is a very good step. Whenever the seniors or iconic figures walk amongst the frontline, it raises their morale. PM Modi has spent his Diwali at the frontline for the past seven years. Soldiers are risking their lives at the border and they do not get a chance to return home on festivals," said Dua.

SP Sinha also said that sends a message to the enemies that the Prime Minister totally backs the forces.

"Since 2014, every year, he has been celebrating Diwali with the troops which means, he considers India Army troops as his family. He is the father figure of this great family. This gesture conveys various messages like -- PM Modi respects the services rendered by the Indian armed forces. He also respects the sacrifices made by the forces. With this, the morale of Indian soldiers goes up. It also sends a message to the enemies that the Prime Minister totally backs the forces. The previous governments used a 'use and throw' policy," said SP Sinha.

Furthermore, Major Gen GD Bakshi also lauded the Prime Minister and said that his visits give the soldiers them the feeling that they are not alone and the whole nation is with them.

"It a very welcoming gesture. It is a good tradition that he has set and he has now been following for the seventh year. He visits the soldiers and gives them the feeling that they are not alone and the whole nation is with them. This raises the morale of the forces sky-high," said Bakshi.

PM Modi in Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India will give a befitting reply to those who try to hurt its interests. He made the remark during his address at the Longewala post in Rajasthan, where he arrived in the morning to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers and pay tribute to the Jawans and their sacrifices.

Addressing the Armed forces, the Prime Minister congratulated the families of the soldiers who are deployed along the border in the festive season. PM Modi further reiterated that the nation will not compromise with its interests and credited the soldiers for the repute and stature of India.

“World now understands that this nation won’t compromise with its interests, not at any cost. This repute and stature of India is all due to your strength and valour. India is clearly presenting its opinions on international fora today because you’ve secured the nation. As long as you are there, this country’s Diwali celebrations will continue to be, in full swing and luminescence,” said PM Modi.

(With Inputs from ANI)