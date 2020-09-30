In Hathras Gangrape, Kangana Ranaut Expresses Faith In Yogi; References Hyderabad Horror

Kangana Ranaut backed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take strong action in the Hathras gang-rape case. The actor hoped that the leader takes action like the Hyderabad rape-murder in November last year, calling for ‘emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice.’

Kangana Ranaut expresses faith in Yogi Adityanath in Hathras gangrape case

Taking to Twitter with hashtags like ‘Hathras Horror’ and ‘Hathras Horror Shocks India’, Kangana expressed her ‘immense faith’ in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a similar action like the controversial Hyderabad case.

A 26-year-old woman, a veterinary doctor, had been raped and murdered by four men in Hyderabad at the end of November. As the incident sparked a huge furore, the suspects were arrested, and then killed in an encounter on December 6, 2019.

Even on Wednesday, Kangana had a strong response, seeking that the rapists be shot publicly, calling it ‘sad and shameful’ and that we had ‘failed our daughters.’

Hathras case update

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath informed that a three-member SIT had been set up for the investigation into the case. He also stated that the team constituted by Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, DIG Chandra Prakash and Commandant PAC Agra, Poonam will submit its report in seven days. The leader has held discussions with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who sought strict action.

The announcement came amid the 19-year-old woman being cremated in the wee hours of Wednesday allegedly without the family’s consent. However, the police denied it, and asserted that the rituals were conducted as per the family’s wishes.

The now-deceased victim had been raped by four men in a village in Hathras on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday.

Protests erupted in parts of Delhi and Hathras with celebrities across fraternities expressing their anger and condolences. Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush, and Ravi, the four accused, have been arrested on charges of attempt to murder and gang rape.

