On Hema Malini's Birthday, Netizens Make '#DreamGirl' Trend As They Share Her Unseen Pics

Veteran Bollywood actor Hema Malini rings into her 72nd birthday today, i.e. October 16, 2020. Popularly referred to as 'Dream Girl', the Sholay actor has ruled over the hearts of millions for decades and continues to enjoy a massive fandom across the country till date. Thus, on the occasion of Hema Malini's birthday, Twitterati made '#DreamGirl' trend as they extended heartfelt birthday wishes for the veteran actor by sharing some of her unseen and throwback pictures.

Twitterati had unique way of wishing Hema Malini

Born, on October 16, 1948, Hema Malini kickstarted her career as an actor at the young age of 15 with a Telugu film titled Ithu Sathiyam, which released in 1963. A couple of years down the line, Malini made her Bollywood debut with 1968's drama film Sapno Ka Saudagar, opposite Raj Kapoor, Tanuja and Nadira. Ever since then, there was no going back for the Waris actor as she went on to star in over 100 films throughout her illustrious career spanning over an astonishing five decades.

In 1977, Hema Malini starred opposite Ashok Kumar, Dharmendra and Prem Chopra in director Pramod Chakravorty's Dream Girl, wherein she was promoted as the Dream Girl by the makers of the film. Since then, the 72-year-old has been popularly referred to as 'Dream Girl' and it continues till date. On the actor's birthday today, sweet birthday wishes started pouring in on social media from hundreds and thousands of fans as they made '#DreamGirl' trend on Twitter.

Along with wishing their 'Dream Girl' on her special day, ardent fans and admirers of Hema Malini also took a stroll down memory lane as they shared a streak of old photographs of the veteran actor to reminisce the good old days.

Meanwhile, Hema Malini's daughter and actor Esha Deol also had an emotional wish for her mother on her 72nd birthday. Esha shared a candid picture with her mother on her Instagram handle and called the Satte Pe Satta actor her 'Tinkerbell'. Sharing the picture on her IG handle, she wrote, "Happy birthday mamma. God bless you! stay happy & healthy. Love u my super woman, my tinkerbell ... my beautiful mother! (sic)".

