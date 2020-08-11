Esha Deol Shares Throwback Picture With Mom Hema Mailini Reminiscing Her Janmashtami Days

Bollywood actor Esha Deol is one of the latest celebrities to join the celebrations and share memories on Krishna Janmashtami. Esha Deol shared a throwback of their pic from when Esha was just a baby.

In the picture, she was dressed up as a baby Krishna while sitting on her mother Hema Malini's lap. Janmashtami falls on August 12 this year. Furthermore, Esha reminisced about how Hema Malini used to dress them up as Krishna and Radha and how Esha now does the same with her kids as well. Take a look at the post.

Esha Deol is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses from her personal life as well as some old memories with her parents Hema Malini and Dharmendra.

Recently, Esha Deol shared an old memory which was a snippet from her wedding film. She took to her social media on May 20 to share the video with her fans. In the video, her parents and stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini are seen getting teary-eyed during Esha's bidaai.

Esha made her Bollywood debut with the movie titled Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. The actor was recently seen making her debut in television when she came as a gang leader in Roadies X2. She has given a number of hit films such as Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dhoom and Salman Khan starrer No Entry, among many others.

On the work front, Esha Deol recently launched her book titled Amma Mia. The book is a self-help novel that acts as a guide to mothers with new-born babies. The book also reflects on Esha's personal journey as a mother. The 38-year-old actor, who has two daughters Radhiya and Mirya, wrote her parenting experience in the book where she also informed parents about essential components of children's diet.

Promo Image courtesy: Esha Deol Instagram

