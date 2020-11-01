On Ileana D'Cruz's Birthday Today, Try Out This Tricky Ileana D'Cruz's Quiz

Main Tera Hero fame actor Ileana D'Cruz is a popular Indian actress who is known for her work in Hindi and Telugu language films. Ileana D'Cruz celebrates her birthday on November 1. The Barfi actor will turn 34 years old this November. Here are some fun and interesting trivia questions to solve on the actor's birthday. The quiz would be an easy one if you are already an Ileana fan. Check out this fun Ileana D'Cruz's quiz.

Ileana D'Cruz's trivia quiz

1. Which Indian actor celebrates his/her birthday on the same date as Ileana D'Cruz's birthday?

Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai

Emraan Hashmi

Penn Badgley

2. How many movies did Ileana D'Cruz and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn star together?

2

3

1

4

3. Who starred opposite Ileana in her Tamil debut film Kedi?

Suriya

Karthi

Ravi Krishna

Ravi Teja

4. Which actress shared her Kollywood debut with Ileana in the year 2006?

Anushka Shetty

Tamannaah Bhatia

Hansika Motwani

Pooja Hegde

5. How many Telugu movies have Ileana D'Cruz featured in since 2006 to present?

15

16

11

18

6. Which of these actors has Ileana never worked with during her film career?

Siddharth

Ravi Teja

Suriya

Ram Pothineni

7. Ileana's film with Allu Arjun titled Julayi was remade into a Tamil remake, which was titled as?

Kick

Rebel

Saagasam

Sillunu Oru Kaadhal

8. Ileana featured in a single music video in her career alongside Atif Aslam, what was the song name?

Tere Bin

Pehli Dafa

Aadat

Tere Sang Yaara

9. Ileana was rumoured to be married to an Australian photographer, what was his name?

Gene Goodenough

Andrew Kneebone

Peter Haag

Andrei Koscheev

10. Ileana D'Cruz has won the most number of awards for which movie?

Nanban

Barfi

Jalsa

Main Tera Hero

Answers

Aishwarya Rai

2

Ravi Krishna

Tamannaah Bhatia

16

Suriya

Saagasam

Pehli Dafa

Andrew Kneebone

Barfi

Ileana D'Cruz's movies

Ileana D'Cruz recently announced that she would be a part of the movie called Unfair & Lovely opposite Randeep Hooda. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films and the movie is touted to be a rib-tickling comedy film that will take a humourous dig at India’s obsession with fair skin. The film's screenplay is penned by Anil Rodhan and Kunal Mandekar, while its music will be composed by Amit Trivedi. The film is slated to hit the silver screens in 2021.

