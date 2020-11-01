On Ileana D'Cruz's Birthday Today, Try Out This Tricky Ileana D'Cruz's Quiz

Quick links:
Main Tera Hero fame actor Ileana D'Cruz is a popular Indian actress who is known for her work in Hindi and Telugu language films. Ileana D'Cruz celebrates her birthday on November 1. The Barfi actor will turn 34 years old this November. Here are some fun and interesting trivia questions to solve on the actor's birthday. The quiz would be an easy one if you are already an Ileana fan. Check out this fun Ileana D'Cruz's quiz.
Kabhi socha hai ki hero ko hamesha heroine ke gore gore gaal hi kyun beautiful lagte hain? Well, yeh soch hui purani, it’s time to be #UnfairNLovely 😉 Super thrilled to reunite with @balwindersinghjanjua after #Mubarakan and work with the awesome @RandeepHooda @sonypicsprodns @sonypicturesin @movietunnelproductions @vivekkrishnani
Ileana D'Cruz recently announced that she would be a part of the movie called Unfair & Lovely opposite Randeep Hooda. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films and the movie is touted to be a rib-tickling comedy film that will take a humourous dig at India’s obsession with fair skin. The film's screenplay is penned by Anil Rodhan and Kunal Mandekar, while its music will be composed by Amit Trivedi. The film is slated to hit the silver screens in 2021.
