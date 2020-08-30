Ileana D'Cruz's Stunning Post-workout Selfies Will Motivate You To Stay Fit; Check It Out

After the shutdown of gyms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most celebs have opted for a home workout to remain healthy and fit. Actor Ileana D’Cruz has also enrolled herself in an online fitness program. Quite often, she takes to social media to share her day-by-day progress with her fans. On completing the 48th day of her fitness schedule, Ileana D’Cruz shared her workout selfie on Instagram. Check it out:

Ileana D’Cruz’s workout selfies

Dressed in a black athleisure bralette and printed jeggings, Ileana appears to be soaked in sweat. Captioning her picture, she wrote, “Day 48 Burn Baby Burn”. The post-workout picture of the actor created quite a buzz online. Check it out here:

Not only this, but Ileana has also been encouraging fans to take care of themselves by staying healthy. In another post, she can be seen donning a purple bralette which she paired with black track pants. While sharing the photo, the actor asked her fans to take care of the things they choose to ‘put into their system’. According to her, a human body is ‘uniquely beautiful’ and one must ‘nourish it’ both ‘physically as well as mentally’.

Take care of yourself.

Take care of what you choose to put into your system. The body you have is uniquely beautiful so nourish it - physically as well as mentally.

Lastly dress up, show up, not for anyone else.

Just do it for you.

It’s so worth it. Trust me.

Apart from this, another Instagram post features her chilling at her house. Ileana can be seen advising her fans to 'work hard' and 'chill harder'. Take a look at her picture here:

What is next in store for Ileana D’Cruz?

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in the Anees Basmee-directed Pagalpanti. She will next feature in a biographical crime film Big Bull helmed by Kookie Gulati. The film will retell the story of Harshad Mehta’s life highlighting his financial crimes over a period of 10 years. Along with Ileana, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan as Mehta. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film will have an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.

