Kangana Ranaut shares 'Tejas' update, says 'proud to be part of exhilarating story'

The entertainment industry is slowly returning back to life with the resumption of shoots, with the Information & Broadcasting Ministry finally giving the go-ahead for shooting, along with the guidelines to be followed. Among the many names to be missing from the scene was Kangana Ranaut, who has been at her hometown Manali since the start of the lockdown. However, she is all set to return with a bang, by starting the shoot for her film Tejas in December.

Kangana Ranaut to begin Tejas shoot

Kangana shared another picture of her look as an Air Force pilot to announce that the film was to ‘take off’ in December. The actor is seen standing, dressed in the glory of the Air Force uniform, in front of the fighter jet named Tejas. The Queen star added that she was proud to be a part of an ‘exhilarating story’, and termed it as an ‘ode to our brave airforce pilots.’

The film is being directed by Sarvesh Mewara and is produced by veteran producer Ronnie Screwvala, who had also backed the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.

“Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes. "Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie,” said Kangana in a statement.

Screwvala said, “We were in the midst of prep when the world was hit by this unfortunate pandemic. I’m pleased to announce that we are resuming work and will commence shoot later this year. Uri: The Surgical Strike celebrated the courage of the Indian Army and Tejas is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force. "The idea of developing a story around a woman fighter pilot was born in-house by Salona Bains Joshi, the Associate Producer on the project, and I backed it instantly. With Kangana as the lead, I hope our film inspires many more women to join the Indian Air Force.”

Director Sarvesh Mewara said, “My film is a reflection of the current sentiment in our country. We celebrate our armed forces and I hope to further evoke a spirit of patriotism and nationalism through my story telling. Kangana is a strong woman with a voice that resonates with the youth of this nation and I cannot wait to begin shoot with her.”

The film had been announced with the first look in February and had become a talking point.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #KanganaRanaut as Air Force pilot in #Tejas... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... Will be RSVP's second film [after #Uri] on our brave soldiers... Directed by Sarvesh Mewara... April 2021 release. #TejasFirstLook pic.twitter.com/s2nIhD8eNS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Meanwhile, another film on a female airforce pilot, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, hit an online streaming platform, and received mixed responses amid controversies. Kangana too had lashed out at the producer Karan Johar for an incorrect portrayal of Armed Forces personnel and for cashing in on the anti-Pakistan sentiment.

Kangana's line-up of films

Kangana is now likely to have only one release this year. The National Award-winner earned critical acclaim for her performance in Panga, but the film did not live up to expecations at the box office. Her film Dhaakad that was announced for Diwali and Thalaivi, where she plays former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha, are likely to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After tasting success with Manikarnika as a director, she is set to take on the role again in a film on Ram Mandir-Ayodhya dispute as well.

