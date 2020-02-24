On Jayalalithaa's Birth Anniversary, Kangana Ranaut's New Look From 'Thalaivi' Goes Viral

On the occasion of 72nd birth anniversary of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister —Jayalalitha, the makers of 'Thalaivi' released a new look of Kangana Ranaut. Dressed in a white saree with red/black border and sporting a bindi, Kangana's striking resemblance with Jayalalithaa will leave you stunned.

Soon after, the look went viral and fans were in awe of Kangana. One user wrote, "This one is just on point. Bravo." [sic]. The other wrote, "The film is based on the story of the life of J. Jayalalithaa and touts to shed light on the lesser-known aspects of her life. Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi is set to release on June 26, 2020. The film has been directed by A. L. Vijay. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Priyamani, and Prakash Raj. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and will be released on June 26, 2020.

Kangana in and as #Thalaivi ... without any prosthetics or any special effets Kangana looks like Jaya Amma, shocking, determination can make anything happen #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/Dtm8wu5fwH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020

Today is Jaya Amma’s birth anniversary. Remembering #Thalaivi the revolutionary leader ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/GzMjYvmck9 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, director Vijay in conversation with a leading portal said, "Kangana is a director's delight' and called her "Lady Aamir Khan". He explained how Kangana put on 10 kgs for playing Thalaivi and also aces every emotion on screen. He concluded by saying, "Kangana is not someone who can be described by one adjective."

