Rangoli Chandel Lauds Kangana's Dedication For 'Thalaivi', Says 'she Put Health At Stake'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has once again taken to her Twitter account to laud the efforts of the actor. Kangana Ranaut is currently filming for her upcoming AL Vijay directorial Thalaivi, in which she will be seen as the late politician and actor J Jayalalithaa. The actor has reportedly put in 8 to 10 kgs of weight to bring authenticity to the character that she will portray onscreen.

Rangoli Chandel has revealed through her microblogging account that gaining weight has, in fact, put Kangana's health at stake. She also added the previous instances when the actor has put her work before everything else. She recalled that Kangana had suffered injuries on the sets of Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu as well as during her directorial Manikarnika.

Take a look:

In TWM Kangana had a bike accident and got 52 stitches in her foot, in Manikarnika her actor accidentally hit her head with a heavy metal sword she got 15 stitches on her forehead, now she has gained lot of weight put her health at stake...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 7, 2020

(Contd).... we salute all the artists who transcend their human limitations only to reach out to us🙏🙏🥰 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 7, 2020

Kangana's efforts in prepping for the role in Thalaivi have been commendable as many pictures of her diligent hard work have surfaced online over the last few months. The actor had taken Bharatnatyam classes as well as learned Tamil to bring credibility to her role. Rangoli Chandel, who also manages her sister's affairs, had even shared updates of the same through Twitter.

Have a look:

Beyond the fake glamour of showbiz this is what an artist workshop looks like, blood or sweat on battle field, various languages and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step... there is one truth to acting dissolution and SKILL 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gnVBaUAaFl — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 26, 2019

Kangana Ranaut was last seen onscreen in the sports drama Panga, directed by Nil Battey Sannata fame Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. She played the role of a mother of a 7-year-old kid poised to make a comeback in the game of national-level kabaddi. The film received positive reviews from audiences for Kangana's earnest performance.

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi is set to release on June 26, 2020. The film has been directed by A. L. Vijay. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Arvind Swami, Priyamani, and Prakash Raj. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and will be released on June 26, 2020.

