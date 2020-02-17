Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Thalaivi' To Star THIS Bengali Actor In Pivotal Role

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi has been creating a buzz among the fans of the film industry ever since the movie was announced. The movie is a biopic directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh. The movie is based on the life of a late politician, J Jayalalithaa, who was a politician and film actor who served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The filmmakers have recently roped in a Bengali actor to play a pivotal role in the movie. Read on to get more details about it.

Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta to cast in Thalaivi

Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta was offered the role to portray the role of veteran actor Sobhan Babu in the upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic. According to reports from various media portals, the makers of the film had been contemplating for months as to whom to sign in for the character before they finalised Jisshu Sengupta. Actor Jisshu Sengupta made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the film N.T.R. Kathanayakudu in the year 2019. In that movie, he played the role of a well-known filmmaker and producer LV Prasad. The actor has also played a role in Kangana Ranaut starrer, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Who was Sobhan Babu

The film character Sobhan Babu was a veteran Telugu star. He had won numerous awards for his works in the film industry. He is allegedly said to have been in a relationship with Jayalalithaa. The two were rumoured to have shared a very close bond.

'Thalaivi': Release date & other details

The movie is expected to hit theatres sometime in June 26, 2020. Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Jisshu Sengupta, the movie also stars Arvind Swami, Priyamani, Prakash Raj and Vijay Devarakonda.

