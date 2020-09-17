Finnish PM Conveys Birthday Wishes To PM Modi, Accents Potential To Deepen Bilateral Ties

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin conveyed best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 70th birthday and highlighted greater potential to deepen bilateral relations between India and Finland.

"On the occasion of your 70th birthday on September 17, let me express my heartfelt congratulations to you and my best wishes for your good health and well-being," read a letter from the youngest Finnish PM.

Sanna Marin further said that in times of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need for international cooperation adding that there is wider scope to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries as both India and Finland strongly support the international order.

'70 years of diplomatic relations'

"We are facing challenging times. I strongly believe that we will all come out stronger from the crisis. The pandemic has clearly shown that national measures are not enough. We need international cooperation now more ever. There is much potential to deepen even further the bilateral relations between India and Finland. We have just celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations between our countries. At the global level and within the multilateral system, our nations are staunch supporters of a rules-based international order," the Prime Minister added

Recalling the India-EU Summit held in July this year, Sanna Marin said the relation between India and the European Union is "very promising" and that there is an opportunity to turn the ideas from the summit into action.

"Finland is an active member of the European Union. The relations between the EU and India look very promising in the light of the productive summit held on July 15, 2020. We have the opportunity now to turn the good spirits and broad array of deliverables from it into action," she said.

(With inputs from agency)