PM Modi To Dedicate The Historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu To The Nation On September 18

On September 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu (mega-bridge) through video-conference. The Kosi Mega Bridge line project was sanctioned by the Government of India during 2003-04. The Kosi Rail Mahasetu is 1.9 km long and its construction cost is Rs 516 crore.

The Prime Minister's office stated that dedication of this project will fulfill the 86-year old dream and the long wait of the people of the region, adding that it would also make it easy for long-distance travel to Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai for the people of the region.

"The dedication of this project will fulfill the 86 year old dream and the long wait of the people of the region. Along with the dedication of the Mahasetu, the Prime Minister shall also be flagging off the Saharsa- Asanpur Kupha demo train from the Supaul Station. Once the regular train service begins, this would prove to be highly beneficial to the Supaul, Arariya and Saharsa districts. It would also make it easy for long-distance travel to Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai for the people of the region," the PMO said in a release.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister is also slated to inaugurate 12 rail projects related to passenger facilities for the benefit of Bihar. These include a new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one Electric Locomotive Shed, and a third Line Project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur.

PM Modi inaugurates Bihar infrastructure projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share a video of the inauguration ceremony of urban infrastructure projects that are aimed at transforming Bihar. This virtual event took place virtually on Tuesday on the occasion of Engineer's Day 2020. PM Modi took the opportunity to speak about the contribution of Indian engineers in building the nation while praising them. Speaking about the urbanisation in Bihar, Narendra Modi said that it has contributed a lot to create an urban developing nation. He added that the infrastructure projects that have been completed or are underway in Bihar would not have been possible without the engineers of Bihar while congratulating them on the occasion.

PM Modi said, "Bihar state government and the Union Cabinet will collaborate now to provide the people of Bihar with water supply and sewerage related facilities. In the coming years, Bihar will be one of those states where every home will have a proper water supply infrastructure."

