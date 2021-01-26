On Republic Day, Bollywood stars express what they hope from citizens for nation's glory

Celebrated as one of the most momentous days in the history of India, Republic Day was marked with fanfare on Tuesday. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders led the action from the front in Delhi, the nation wore a decorated look in the feeling of pride, and honouring the achievements and contribution of people. Even celebrities of the film industry shared their thoughts on the event, highlighting what they expected of the citizens, asserting the principles mentioned in the Constitution while hoping the nation continues its march towards progress.

Bollywood stars convey greetings on Republic Day

Lata Mangeshkar, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, Sunny Deol, Adnan Sami, Madhur Bhandarkar and other stars wished their fans on the occasion of Republic Day.

Sharing her own song, Jai Bharati Vande Bharati, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar conveyed her greetings for Republic Day.

Veteran actor Dharmedra penned an emotional message, urging citzens to take a pledge on decorating ‘Bharat Ma’ and making her the ‘most beautiful.’

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY ðŸ™ Aao..aaj hum ...Bharat maa ke ek sau tees crore bache bachiyan .....khud se waada karein.....hum sab mil kar Bharat maa ko sajaaen ge sanware ge ....aur Duniya ki sab khoobsoorat maa ka roop de kar hi dum leenge ðŸ‘ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ€ pic.twitter.com/LAt5Gh3cEX — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 26, 2021

Actor-Member of Parliament Hema Malini expressed her pride of being an Indian, while hoping that people ‘create the future’ like the ancestors had done for the nation.

Actor-Member of Parliament Sunny Deol emphasised on citizens following the path of peace, harmony and continue to work for the progress of the nation.

Actor Tiger Shroff hoped the Indian flag continues to fly 'higher and higher.'

Actor Kiara Advani posted a photograph of the Constitution, which had been officially unveiled on the same day 72 years ago.

Actor Sonu Sood urged citizens to take a pledge to ‘change a life.’

Pledge to change a life.

Happy Republic Day ,ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ pic.twitter.com/tCWVatC2hq — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 26, 2021

Adnan Sami and Madhur Bhandarkar were among the others to convey their greetings, hoping that India always holds a ‘prestigious position’ on the world map.

May our Country always hold a prestigious position on the map of the world.â°Let us come together to celebrate the making of India. â°Happy Republic Day. ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ™ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/F8qkO7x629 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 26, 2021

Republic Day celebrations

The Republic Day parade was underway at the Rajpath in Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind and the other dignitaries saluting the India flag to Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a floral wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti war memorial were among the highlights of the event. Right from the march by the Armed Forces to ableaus representaing the cultures of the various states, there were many interesting moments.

