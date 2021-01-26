Latest News: PM Modi Extends Republic Day Greetings; Akash-NG Missile launched & More

Here are top stories this Tuesday morning:

PM Modi extends greetings on 72nd Republic Day

As India commemorates its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion. "Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi wrote on Twitter. India will show its military might with Rafale jets taking part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets.

Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2021

Padma honour for Ram Vilas Paswan, son Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday after former Union minister and his late father Ram Vilas Paswan was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan award posthumously and was one of the 10 Padma Bhushan awardees. The Lok Janshakti Party president tweeted that PM Modi took care of his father till his last days and gave him respect even after he was gone.

DRDO conducts successful maidan launch of Akash-NG missile

On 25 January, the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted successful maiden launch of Akash-NG (New Generation) Missile from Integrated Test Range off the coast of Odisha. It is a new generation Surface to Air Missile meant for use by Indian Air Force. According to the Ministry of Defence, the missile intercepted the target with textbook precision. During the trajectory, the launch met all the test objectives by performing high manoeuvres.

Successful Maiden Test Launch of Akash-NG Missile - A new generation Surface to Air Missile meant for use by Indian Air Force with the aim of intercepting high manoeuvring and low RCS aerial threats.https://t.co/I89HKSs0C0 pic.twitter.com/guauzU24kA — DRDO (@DRDO_India) January 25, 2021

TMC expels Nadia district VP Partha Chatterjee

In a sudden move against senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, the party has expelled him from his post of Vice President of Trinamool's Nadia unit on Monday. The district president Mahua Moitra has issued a letter to Chatterjee accusing him of anti-party activities and inciting others to do so. The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign.

US Prez committed to stopping China’s economic abuse

The United States on Monday stated that it is committed to end China's aggression on many fronts. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that US President Joe Biden will work closely with allies and partners to counter China's 'economic abuses'. However, China has expressed hopes for better bilateral ties with the United States. Highlighting China's authoritarian tactics at home and elsewhere abroad, Psaki also stated that it poses a challenge to United States' security, prosperity and values. She further said that the Joe Biden administration will approach the situation with strategic patience.

