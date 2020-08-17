Sharat Saxena's Birthday: Unknown Facts About 'Phir Hera Pheri' Actor

Sharat Saxena is a much-celebrated Bollywood actor who is remembered for his work in more than 250 films. He is also a renowned face down south as he has worked in various Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. His negative roles in various Hindi films have left a lasting impact on the audience over the years. On the occasion of his 70th birthday, here is a look at a few interesting facts about the actor and his long career in Bollywood.

Sharat Saxena’s childhood and education

Sharat Saxena was born in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, and hence most of his childhood was spent in the same city. His schooling was done from St. Joseph’s Convent School in Bhopal while a portion of it was also done at Christ Church Boys’ Senior Secondary School in Jabalpur. He is also a certified engineer in Electronics & Telecommunication from Jabalpur Engineering College. After his graduation, he decided that he wanted to pursue a career in acting and hence moved to Mumbai.

Sharat Saxena's films

Sharat Saxena’s films have left a huge mark in the minds of the audience ever since he started off in the 1970s. He is remembered for his work in films like Agent Vinod, Mr India, Ghulam, and Yudh, amongst others. His portrayal of the character Daaga in Mr India is considered one of the most iconic parts of the film. Sharat Saxena is also famous for his work in the 1988 Mahabharat series, where he played the role of Keechak or Kichak and his performance was widely appreciated.

Sharat Saxena’s career kicked off in the year 1972 when he moved to Mumbai in order to become an actor. His first film was titled Benaam, following which he was seen in a number of Bollywood films in supporting roles. Sharat Saxena played the role of a villain in Vikram Bhatt’s Ghulam which released in the year 1998. He was also nominated for a Filmfare in supporting role for this portrayal. In the 2000s, he was seen playing critical roles in much-loved films like Thug Of Hindostan, Fanaa, Race 3, and Singham 3, amongst others. Sharat Saxena is also expected to be seen in a number of upcoming films including Sherni, Shamshera, and Morjim.

Sharat Saxena’s family

Sharat Saxena currently resides in Madh Island, which is placed on the outskirts of Mumbai. He lives with his wife Shobha Saxena and their two children, Veera and Vishal. His daughter Veera Saxena is currently a singer and an actress who has been in seen in films like Hunterrr, and Once a Year. She has also appeared in the Amazon Prime show, Pushpavalli.

