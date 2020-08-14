'Mr India' Cast List: All The Stars And Characters Of The Iconic Superhero Film

Mr. India (1983) is a Bollywood superhero film that stars actors Anil Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi in the lead roles. This film is described as one of the most iconic films of all time. Here is an insight into the Mr India cast and Mr India characters.

ALSO READ: Manon Lescaut Synopsis And Cast Of The 2013 Film; Details Inside

Cast of 'Mr India':

Anil Kapoor:

Mr India starred the famous Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in the lead role. Kapoor played the role of the protagonist, Arun Verma in the film. Further Arun procures a precious watch which helps him to become Mr India and save the world and his loved ones.

ALSO READ: 'Naseeb Apna Apna' Cast: All You Need To Know About The Cast Of The Film

Sridevi:

Sridevi is the leading lady in Mr India and is called Sima. She turns out to be Anil Kapoor’s love interest in the film. She also helps Kapoor to fight the antagonist, Mogambo. Her songs like Kaate nahi katate and Hawa Hawaai from the film became iconic.

Amrish Puri:

Amrish Puri plays the role of the antagonist in the film, Mogambo. Mogambo wishes to destroy the world with his missiles. In the movie, he wishes to procure Mr India’s watch. Amrish Puri's name became synonymous with the character and Mogambo's character is still etched in the minds fans.

Satish Kaushik:

Satish Kaushik plays the role of Calendar in the film. He features as the care-taker of the children. Further, he also helps Anil Kapoor and the children to escape from Mogambo.

Annu Kapoor as Mr. Gaitonde, the Newspaper Editor:

Annu Kapoor is one of the Bollywood veterans who was a part of this film. His role in the movie is still remembered by fans. The actor has also hosted several reality television shows.

Aftab Shivdasani as an orphan:

Aftab Shivdasani was a child artist when he starred in Anil Kapoor’s Mr. India. Aftab plays the role of an orphan in the movie.

Anjan Srivastav as Baburam:

Anjan Srivastav plays the role of Baburam in Mr India. The actor is known for his role in films like Salaam Bombay, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Pukar.

Sharat Saxena as Daaga:

Sharat Saxena is known for his role in movies like Krrish, Ghayal, and Khiladi. He plays a negative role in Mr. India.

ALSO READ: Mr Sunshine's Cast: A Good Mix Of Renowned Korean Actors For The Early 20th Century Drama

More about Mr India:

The plot of this film revolves around a poor man who takes care of some orphan children. Things start to change when he finds a unique watch made by his scientist father. This watch has the power to make a person invisible. The film also features Mr. India’s pursuit to save the orphan children and the rest of the world from the antagonist’s wrongdoings. This film was a huge box office hit and its songs were also greatly appreciated. Some of the Mr India songs like Hawa Hawaii and Karte Hain Hum Pyaar Mr. India Se are sung even today.

ALSO READ: Bavagaru Bagunnara Cast: Details About Actors Playing Key Roles In This Famous Telugu Film

Promo Image Source: A still from the film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.