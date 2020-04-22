BR Chopra Has Produced These TV Series Besides Classic 'Mahabharat'

Baldev Raj Chopra known as B.R. Chopra is a well-known director and producer of films and television serials. His most popular for his 1988 mythological series, Mahabharat. Chopra created, directed and produced the series. But Mahabharat is not the only series producer by him. Read to know some of his other works as a producer.

TV series produced by B.R. Chopra

Kanoon

B.R. Chopra created and produced Kanoon, a courtroom crime drama series. It stars Pankaj Dheer, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Vinod Kapoor, Deep Dhillon and Kavita Kapoor. The series original run on DD Metro from 1993 to 1996. There were four seasons consisting of 111 episodes with each having a run time of approximately 25 minutes. Kanoon was directed by Chopra and his son, Ravi Chopra.

Vishnu Puran

In 2000, B.R. Chopra produced Vishu Puran, a mythological drama show. It was created and directed by his son, Ravi Chopra. Vishnu Puran tells of 10 incarnations of Vishnu, as well as other stories, such as The Legend of Dhruva. It stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Vaidehi Amrute, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Rishabh Shukla, Reena Kapoor, Amit Pachori and others.

Ramayan

B.R. Chopra made Ramayan, his adaptation of the mythological story. It was primarily based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitramanas. The series stars Nitish Bhardwaj, Smriti Irani, Bijay Anand, Surendra Pal and Deepak Jethi with others. Aired from 2001 to 2002, Ramayan was directed by the father-son duo, B.R. and Ravi Chopra.

Maa Shakti

Indrani Haldar, Praveen Kumar, Rishabh Shukla, Sandeep Mohan and Sharat Saxena stars in Maa Shakti. The series was directed and produced by B.R. Chopra along with his son, Ravi Chopra. Maa Shakti aired from 2002 to 2003. Maa Shakti is also termed as Ma Shakti at a few online sites.

Kamini Damini

Premiered in 2004, Kamini Damini is a drama series revolving around two twin sisters. The series was based on the 1972 film Seeta Aur Geeta. Both, the series and show stars Hema Malini in the lead roles as the identical twins. B.R. Chopra and Ravi Chopra produced the series until it ended in 2005. Kamini Damini also stars Pankaj Dheer, Anang Desai, Shashi Sharma, Dharmesh Tiwari and more.

Viraasat

Viraasat stars Kiran Kumar, Deepak Qazir, Aman Verma, Rohit Roy, Aman Upadhyay, Manasi Salvi, and Pooja Ghai Rawal with others. The series aired from 2006 to 2007 and tells the story of two people in love bound by an age-old enmity between their families. Viraasat was B.R. Chopra’s last venture in television.

Besides TV series, B.R. Chopra has also worked in several Bollywood films. His directorial work includes Chandi Chowk (1954), Kanoon (1960), Gumrah (1963), Humraaz (1967), Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978) and many more. He has produced acclaimed films like The Burning Train (1980) and Baghban (2003).

