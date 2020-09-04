On Showik's arrest, Shekhar Suman says 'small fish caught, time for the Big Sharks'

Shekhar Suman reiterated that there were ‘bigger’ names involved as Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday. Reacting to Showik's arrest, the actor wrote that the ‘small fish’ had been caught, and now it was the time of the ‘big sharks'. He hoped that the ‘industry is cleaned up’ and the ‘caucus is busted.'

Shekhar Suman reacts to Rhea’s brother Showik’s arrest

Shekhar Suman had earlier claimed that there were bigger names hiding behind Rhea, the prime accused in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Dekh Bhai Dekh star now hoped that the ‘kingpins are arrested.’

The first step toward success. congrats all of you.The small fish are https://t.co/8e6yFDmJz5 the time for the Big Sharks.i hope they are caught soon.The industry is cleaned up.The caucus is busted.The kingpins are arrested.Amen#ShowikChakrabortyarrested — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 4, 2020

He now congratulated all who participated in the movement as he termed it as the ‘first step towards success'. Shekhar Suman, who has been among the names involved in raising questions about Sushant’s death from day 1, also urged the fans to record a video, to release a video on September 14. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra house on 14 June. He also hoped that Disha Salian’s case is also probed.

On our first victory even tho it is small,i request all of you to make short videos on #SushantSingh Rajput and release it on the 14th https://t.co/20HwOnDXyh Disha Salian's case also needs to reopen.I believe there is a paedophile angle in it as well. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 4, 2020

Highlighting the presence of two ambulances, and ‘two bodies’ at the Cooper Hospital, he did not mince words in stating that Sushant was ‘killed’ for knowing a ‘dark secret.

Thats why a lot of us feel that there were two bodies that were taken out on the 14th,and probably there were two ambulances.All of that wd come out.Sushant knew about the dark secret which he was about to divulge and thats why he was killed. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 4, 2020

NCB action in Sushant case

The Narcotic Control Bureau had raided the residences of the Chakraborty family and Samuel Miranda early on Friday. The officials searched her laptop, mobile, car, apart from the home and the building premises. Miranda was also taken along with the officials.

Later in the day, it emerged that Showik informed the NCB that he had procured the drugs on instructions of Rhea, as per sources. Hours later, the NCB confirmed that they had arreted Showik as well as Samuel Miranda. The NCB, however, denied that Rhea could be summoned next.

