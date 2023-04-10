On Siblings Day, Kiara Advani Shares Unseen Photos With Brother Mishaal From Her Wedding

Kiara Advani shared unseen pictures from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. On Siblings Day, the Shershaah star shared some candid moments with Mishaal Advani. Kiara captioned the post, “Happy siblings day,” and tagged her brother. The images captured beautifully the loving bond between the sister and the brother.

In one of the pictures, Kiara could be seen hugging her brother from behind. While Mishaal wore a traditional white kurta, Kiara glowed in her Manish Malhotra lehenga, her look adorned with jewellery. The other pictures were from Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding ceremony, featuring the actress and her younger brother. In the image, Ishita Advani was also seen in the background, although in soft focus. Kiara and Mishaal lovingly gazed at each other.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Kiara is currently busy with the shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 duo wrapped up a schedule in Kashmir recently and returned to Mumbai.

More on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7. Their royal union was a lavish affair. Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta, Kiara's childhood friend Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal, and many more attended the wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer. The couple followed it up with two wedding receptions, one in Mumbai and another one in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will be seen in the upcoming action film Yodha opposite Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani. He will also be making his web series debut with Indian Police Force, which co-stars Vivek Oberoi and more. The show is the digital extension of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.