On Sonu Walia's Birthday, Here's A Look At 5 Of Her Best Roles In Films

Sonu Walia is a yesteryear actress who appeared in the films during 80s and 90s. She shot to fame with action thriller film Khoon Bhari Maang. She holds a degree in psychology and was a model before foraying into the world of cinema. After Juhi Chawla was crowned Miss India in 1984, Sonu Walia followed. She was crowned Miss India in 1985. She was succeeded by Mehr Jessia in 1986.

Sonu Walia's career spanned about 20 years in Bollywood. She was not shy from portraying daring and bold roles for the films. She later departed from the movies to focus on her family. She is now seen frequently between India and the US. On her birthday today, here's a look at best 5 of Sonu Walia's movies:

Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

The movie is directed by Rakesh Roshan. It stars Rekha as Aarti/Jyoti in the lead role. Sonu Walia won Filmfare Best Supporting Actress award in 1989 for her portrayal of Nandini, Aarti's best friend. The movie is an adaptation of the Australian series Return to Eden.

Apna Desh Paraye Log (1989)

Apna Desh Paraye Log is an action thriller film directed by Pradeep Hooda. The film stars Suresh Oberoi, Moon Moon Sen, Sumeet Saigal in prominent roles. It also the late Sadashiv Amrapurkar known for his negative roles.

Akarshan (1988)

Akarshan is a romance-action drama. Sonu Walia played the lead role of Priya in this movie. It also featured Akbar Khan, Rohini Hattangadi and Girish Karnad in prominent roles.

Yash (1996)

Yash is a 1996 Bollywood musical film starring Bijay Anand in the lead. Sonu plays the role of Kalpana, a daughter of an owner of a singing company who marries against her father's wishes. Later she is seen as Yash's mother in the film.

Kasam (2001)

Kasam is an action film starring Sunny Deol. It was directed by Shibu Mitra. Sonu essays the role of Bijlee in the film.

Other than the movies, Sonu Walia's career also saw light on the small screen. She portrayed the role of Maharani Cihtrangada in Mahabharat Katha directed by Ravi Chopra. She also appeared in Betaal Pachisi alongside Tom Alter and Shahbaaz Khan.

