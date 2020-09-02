Unseen Pic Of The Day: Dimple Kapdai’s Photo With Amrita Singh Gives Major Retro Vibes

Dimple Kapadia has been winning hearts with her performance in Tenet. Here’s a throwback picture of the actor with Amrita Singh and Sonu Walia. The trio is seen posing while lying on the floor. They are seen donning a wide smile for the picture. Dimple Kapadia is seen wearing an oversized t-shirt paired with blue denim.

Her look is kept casual with minimal makeup and a sleek bun. Amrita Singh is spotted wearing a black and white blouse. Her look is completed with a bandana and minimal makeup. The picture was taken during the shooting of the movie Dil Aashna Hai. Fans in huge number complimented the picture and also praised the film. Take a look at this unseen picture of Dimple Kapadia with Amrita Singh and Sonu Walia.

Dimple Kapadia hailed by Bollywood actors for her performance in Tenet

Dimple Kapadia recently starred in the movie Tenet. Actors like Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza and Richa Chadha appreciated the veteran actor for her performance. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki in the lead roles, Tenet follows the story of a protagonist, who journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that unfolds in something beyond real-time. Helmed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet also stars Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia in a prominent role.

Tenet released on July 31. The film has been shot in Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of $20.5 crores. Nolan was also lauded for his much-acclaimed film, Dunkirk, which follows the story of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France, who are surrounded by the German Army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II. Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Dimple was last seen in Angrezi Medium.

Huma Qureshi lauded Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia for ‘nailing it’ in her Hollywood outing, Tenet. Taking to her Twitter handle, Huma Qureshi posted a note for Dimple Kapadia and mentioned that it was very cool to watch the veteran actor’s performance in the film. More so, Huma Qureshi also mentioned that Dimple made her ‘proud as an Indian woman’ in the film. Take a look:

So cool to see #DimpleKapadia ma’am nailing it in the #Tenet .. Proud of you to show us how it’s done !! ðŸ™ðŸ»â¤ï¸ Makes me so proud as an Indian woman .. Representation in films matter esp to talented women (of any age) @preena621 kudos for bringing her out! — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 1, 2020

