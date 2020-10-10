Rekha's Bold And Iconic Fashion Moments In Movies That Fans Must Check Out On Her Birthday

Legendary actor Rekha is celebrating her 66th birthday today. Known for her versatile roles, Rekha not only did Hindi movies but also did many movies in Tamil and Telugu. From portraying gorgeous courtesans to a villainous sister, Rekha managed to ace every look in her movies. Some of her famous movies are Mr Natwarlal, Khoobsurat, Khoon Bhari Maang, Umrao Jaan, and Silsila, to name a few. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a look at some of her top fashion moments from her movies.

Rekha's fashion in movies

1. Khoon Bhari Maang

Khoon Bhari Maang came out in 1988. The film was directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan and showcased Rekha as a widow who set out to exact vengeance from her second husband for his deceit. Coming back in a bold avatar, Rekha was seen as Jyoti and was seen sporting elaborate outfits and heavy makeup. The picture showcases one of Rekha's many outfits from a song in the movie.

2. Jaal

Promo Pic Credit: Suman Kumar's Instagram

Jaal came out in 1986 and starred Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Rekha and Mandakini in the lead roles. Rekha looked radiant in this still from the movie. She is seen sporting a green saree and some very light make-up. Her short necklace and small nose-ring became quite iconic after this movie's release.

3. Sheshnaag

Pic Credit: Bollywood Classic's Instagram

Sheshnaag came out in 1990 and was a film directed by K.R. Reddy. The song in the film Oo mere Dushman had Rekha in another bold yet iconic outfit. From the snip above, she is seen sporting a bright orange suit with embroidery done on it. The outfit is also complemented with matching make-up and other accessories, which also includes an elaborate headgear.

3. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Pic Credit: Goldmines Hindi's YouTube

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi came out in 1996 and featured Akshay Kumar as Akshay Malhotra, Raveena Tandon as Priya, Rekha as Madam Maya and Inder Kumar as Ajay Malhotra. Rekha was seen in a negative role in the film. Her look experimented with different hair color, blingy outfits, and different makeup techniques. She made for one of the glamourous villains of the 90s.

4. Suhaag

Suhaag came out in 1979 and was directed by Manmohan Desai. The film cast Amitabh Bachchan as Amit Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor as Kishan Kapoor, Rekha as Basanti and Parveen Babi as Anu. Rekha pulled off a sweet girl look in this film. With 70s style make-up and saree, Rekha won the hearts of her fans.

5. Locket

Locket came out in 1968 and was produced by Tahir Hussain and directed by Ramesh Ahuja. The film cast Jeetendra as Shankar, Rekha as Shalu and Vinod Mehra as Rajkumar Anil Pratap Singh. Rekha as Shalu portrayed the role of a perfect Indian wife. Rekha's red bindi and delicate jewellery made her character shine.

6. Umrao Jaan

Umrao Jaan came out in 1981 and was directed as Muzaffar Ali. The film cast Rekha in the lead role of a courtesan. She was seen sporting very beautiful lehengas and intricate jewellery in the movie. The film cast Farukh Jaffer, Rekha, Shaukat Kaifi, Dina Pathak and Seema Sathyu in the main roles.

7. Silsila

Silsila came out in 1981 and was directed by Yash Chopra. It cast Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Sanjeev Kumar in the lead roles. Rekha's look in this movie was subdued, elegant and far from the elaborate fashion sense in her other films.

8. Zubeidaa

Zubeidaa is a film that came out in 2001 Indian film directed by Shyam Benegal and written by Khalid Mohammed. The film cast Karisma Kapoor as Zubeidaa Suleiman Seth, Rekha as Maharani Mandira Devi and Manoj Bajpayee and Maharaja Vijayendra Sing. Rekha looked extremely pretty in a traditional Rajasthani avatar in the film.

9. Baseraa

Baseraa is a 1981 movie which was produced by Ramesh Behl and directed by Ramesh Talwar. The film cast Shashi Kapoor as Balraj, Raakhee as Sharda, Rekha as Purnima/Nima and Poonam Dhillon as Sarita. Rekha was seen in a more simple look in the film. Rekha pulled off the big bindi look with almost no make-up with ease.

10. Jal Mahal

Jal Mahal came out in 1980 and was produced by R.K. Soral under the Suvog Films banner and directed by R. Jhalani. It cast Jeetendra, Rekha in the lead roles and had music composed by R. D. Burman. Rekha looked very beautiful in a very simple look with braided hair and simple salwar suits.

Promo Pic Credit: Suman Kumar's YouTube

