One Year Of 'Chhichhore': Tahir Raj Bhasin Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput; Shares BTS Pics

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin took to Instagram to share some of the fondest memories of his last film Chhichhore in which he starred opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and an ensemble cast. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial marked its first year on Sunday and many of its cast commemorated the film through their social media. Bhasin shared a collage of some unseen BTS pictures from the sets of the film and wrote a heartfelt caption not just for the film but also for his late co-star Sushant claiming that the story of Chhichhore would never have been told without him.

He wrote, "Thank you for all the love for Chhichhore. A special prayer of remembrance and gratitude for Sushant without whom this story would never have been told."

Have a look:

Read | Tahir Raj Bhasin glad audience will experience '83' movie on the big-screen

On Sunday, Shraddha, Varun and film’s director Nitesh Tiwari took to social media to post their feelings about the film, and remembered Sushant. Shraddha said in a tweet, “In loving memory...#1YearOfChhichhore.” Nitesh tweeted, “You’ll be in our hearts forever! #WeMissYouSush #1YearOfChhichhore.” Varun also recalled the film and posted a video.

Read | Tahir Raj Bhasin on working with Taapsee in ‘Loop Lapeta': "We will bring unique pairing on screen"

What's next for Tahir Raj Bhasin?

The actor will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83, starring Ranveer Singh as former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Tahir essays the role of the legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar in the film which is set to release this Christmas. The actor is also scheduled to feature opposite Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu in Loop Lapeta, an Indian adaptation of Tom Tywer's 1998 German hit Run Lola Run.

Read | Tahir Raj Bhasin's TB pictures from Egypt will make you want to plan a quick getaway

Read | Tahir Raj Bhasin appreciates Mahesh Bhatt's help in steering him in the right direction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.