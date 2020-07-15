Tahir Raj Bhasin Glad Audience Will Experience '83' Movie On The Big-screen

One of the most anticipated films of the year is 83. The movie was scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. There were speculations that the film might miss its theatrical release and be available on digital platforms. However, it was recently reported that '83 will hit the theatres later this year. Now, Tahir Raj Bhasin says that he is glad about the news.

Tahir Raj Bhasin is glad that 83 will release in theatres

In a recent interview with a daily, Tahir Raj Bhasin was asked if he is disappointed with the delay in 83's release. He replied that he is not, because it is a period film and not a film that is going to age. The actor stated that it is an “incredibly relevant” story. The Chhichhore star mentioned that whenever it does come out, it will make a great impact. He added that he was moved by the experience of working in the film as well as by the nostalgia and its scale. Tahir noted that he is glad that the audiences are going to experience the film in a theatre. Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen portraying former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in 83.

About 83 movie

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is a sports drama film. It has an ensemble cast lead by Ranveer Singh as former Indian Cricket Team captain, Kapil Dev. The other cast includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhariya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dhaniya, R Badree, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi and more. Ranveer’s real wife Deepika Padukone will be seen playing his reel wife, Romi Bhatia.

83 tells the story of India’s first-ever win at the Cricket World Cup in 1983. Many iconic moments are said to be recreated by the makers of the movie. It is bankrolled by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala. The production companies backing the film are Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Vibri Media, KA Productions, and Kabir Khan Films. The movie will be distributed by Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures.

83 is eyeing for a Christmas 2020 release. Currently, Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is also scheduled to release on Christmas 2020. But there are speculations that the Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994), might get postponed to 2021. Official confirmation on the release date of both films is still awaited.

