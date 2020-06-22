Tahir Raj Bhasin Appreciates Mahesh Bhatt's Help In Steering Him In The Right Direction

Tahir Raj Bhasin is one of the popular celebrities in Bollywood. He has appeared in movies like One by Two, Force 2, Manto and more. The actor also has an upcoming film in which he will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu. The upcoming film, Looop Lapeta is the Hindi adaptation of a German film, Run Lola Run, that released in 1998.

Tahir Raj Bhasin's most challenging project

The shoot of Looop Lapeta is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tahir Raj Bhasin recently talked about another upcoming project produced by Mahesh Bhatt. In an interview with a portal, the actor said that it is one of his most challenging projects. The upcoming series is yet intitled. Tahir Raj Bhasin said that the shoot of the upcoming series was completed in the month of February and now it is in post-production. Reportedly, Tahir Raj Bhasin will play the role of a struggling filmmaker in the upcoming project. It is said that the series is divided into eight parts.

The Chhichhore actor further revealed in the interview that he soaked himself in every shade of the character. He also said that the project was not shot in sequence. Tahir Raj Bhasin said that Mahesh Bhatt helped him understand the scale at which digital outings are mounted. The upcoming web series will also feature Amala Paul and Amrita Puri.

Mahesh Bhatt, as the creative producer of the Jio Studios-backed endeavour, was the driving force for Tahir Raj Bhasin. The filmmaker also shared his personal experience with Tahir Raj Bhasin, thus giving him a peek into the movie industry of the ’70s. Tahir Raj Bhasin said that he was mesmerised by Mahesh Bhatt and the way he handles things smoothly. The actor also revealed that it was great to have the veteran director to guide him.

On the work front

Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen in the upcoming film 83. He will be portraying the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the movie. The upcoming film was slated to release on April 10, 2020; however, due to the nationwide lockdown, the release date has been pushed indefinitely.

