Tahir Raj Bhasin's TB Pictures From Egypt Will Make You Want To Plan A Quick Getaway

In March 2020, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin shot for a cold drink advertisement commercial with south Indian star Mahesh Babu in Egypt. The actor shared many pictures from his trip to Egypt on Instagram. Take a look at a few pictures of the actor.

Also read | Tahir Raj Bhasin Glad Audience Will Experience '83' Movie On The Big-screen

Tahir Raj Bhasin's travel photos from Egypt

In this BTS picture, Tahir Raj Bhasin can be seen all tanned as he poses for a selfie with the Pyramid of Giza, which can be seen shining under the sun in the background. In his caption, Tahir Raj Bhasin mentioned the ‘Pyramid is real, his face tan is not’. Take a look:

Also read | Taapsee Pannu & Tahir Raj Bhasin To Feature In Thriller-comedy 'Looop Lapeta', See Post

In this picture, Tahir Raj Bhasin has captured the hustle-bustle of Egyptian bazaar, Khan el Khalili. The picture features a huge entrance, which holds an influence of the Islamic architecture style, while many people are seen busy walking around the premise. Take a look:

Also read | '83' Movie's Cast Wishes Reel Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh, On His Birthday; See Posts Here

Here, the actor has captured what he saw between shoot locations as then team explored through traffic. The picture shows two a swathe of vehicles running on the road, with two historical buildings stand tall on the other side of the street.

With the picture shared, the actor explained: ‘Egyptian Viceroy Ismail Pasha opened Cairo to Baroque and Art Deco designers back in 1870. These architectural portals to their Parisian past line the dessert city streets today’. Take a look:

Here, Tahir Raj Bhasin gave fans a glimpse of the iconic Pyramids of Giza. The picture features the two marvels standing tall, while nature paints the sky with light blue and white colours, showcasing the area's tranquillity. The actor described the picture as ‘Shades of Egypt’. Take a look:

What's next for Tahir?

Tahir will be next seen with Deepika and Ranveer Singh in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev. The actor was last seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu & Tahir Raj Bhasin To Feature In Thriller-comedy 'Looop Lapeta', See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.