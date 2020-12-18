'Our farmers as precious as our Army,' says Soni Razdan as she hopes deadlock ends soon

Celebrities of the film industry are known to share their thoughts on various events in the country, often offering a divided opinion. And it has not been different for the ongoing protests of farmers against the Government over the passing of three agricultural laws. Actor Soni Razdan was the latest to seek a quick resolution of the deadlock.

Soni Razdan hopes for farmers-Centre row resolution

Soni Razdan called farmers ‘as precious as our Army’ in a tweet, as she highlighted their efforts to ensure ‘we stay alive.’ The Raazi star hinted at the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders for 23 days amid the dropping of temperatures and hoped for resolution to give them relief amid the challenging conditions.

Our farmers are as precious as our army. Both ensure we stay alive. Do hope their issues are resolved soon they are literally out there in the cold right now ! — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) December 18, 2020

The other names of the film industry, who have come out in support of the farmers include Dharmendra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam K Ahuja, Preity Zinta. They have shared their worry for the protesting farmers amid the tough weather, and sought that the matter is resolved at the earliest.

Meanwhile, after six meetings, three after the start of the protest, the deadlock continued. The farmers have raised their concern over factors like Minimum Support Price, while fearing about the new laws put them at the mercy of corporates. The Centre has reiterated that the MSP will continue, as mentioned by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in an 8-page letter addressed to the farmers on Thursday.

