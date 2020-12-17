BJP's Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol To Get Y-category Security Amid Statement On Farmer Protests

The security of actor and Gurdaspur Member of Parliament, Sunny Deol, has been upgraded, amid his statement over the current standoff between farmers and the government over three agricultural laws. The actor-politician will now be provided Y-category security. The protection comprises of 11 security personnel, including two commandos.

READ: Sunny Deol Urges Everyone To 'not Come Between Farmers And Centre' Amid Agitation

Sunny Deol’s comments on farmer protests

Sunny Deol is an MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab, which has been at the forefront of the ongoing protests against the government, which has entered the 22th day on Thursday.

Sunny Deol had earlier released a statement on his stand in the stand-off.

“This is my request to everyone that is a matter between the farmers and the government. No one should interfere in this, because a resolution will be achieved with discussions," he wrote on Twitter. Sunny Deol added, "I know a lot of people are trying to gain advantage through it, and they are causing problems. They have only been thinking of their own greed, and not the farmers.”

READ: SC Impleads 8 Farmer Unions In Pleas Seeking Removal Of Protesters From Delhi Borders

He had also distanced himself from actor Deep Sidhu, whose support to the farmers, and his statements in English that had become a talking point.

"Ï am with my party and farmers and will always be with them. Our government has always thought for the welfare of the farmers and I am confident that the government will come up with solutions after talks,” his statement concluded.

His father, veteran actor and former BJP MP, Dharmendra had come out in support of the farmers, and shared that he was pained about their plight.

I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast . pic.twitter.com/WtaxdTZRg7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2020

SC impleads 8 farmer unions

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted permission to implead eight farmer unions in the petitions seeking the removal of the unions protesting at the Delhi borders. The unions mentioned were Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rakesh Tikait), BKU- Sidhupur, BKU- Rajewal, BKU- Lakhowal, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, BKU- Dakaunda, BKU- Doaba and Kul Hind Kisan Federation. A panel will now be formed which will discuss resolution of the issue.

READ: Sunny Deol Has A Sweet Birthday Wish For 'Papa' Dharmendra As He Turns 85; Check Out

READ: Sunny Deol Showers Bobby Deol With Much Love As 'Aashram' Crosses 1 Billion Views

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.