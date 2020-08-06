'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' Cast Includes Talented Actors Who Gave Some Terrific Performances

Abhay Deol's Oye Lucky Lucky Oye is considered as one of his best movies by many. The story of the film revolves around the real-life tales of Devinder Singh, who was known for his robberies. The movie was helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and gained massive appreciation when it released in 2008. The film also won a National award in the Best Popular Film Category. Here is a list of celebs who played prominent roles in Oye Lucky Lucky Oye.

Abhay Deol as Lucky

Abhay Deol plays the role of a fearless and charismatic thief. His role of Lucky is based on a real-life thief in Delhi who was arrested by the Delhi Police. Since then, he was presented as a ‘Superchor’ by the locals. Moreover, being inspired by this, the song‘Superchor’ was also introduced in the film.

Paresh Rawal as Lucky's father, Gogi Arora and Dr. B. D. Handa

The film has Paresh Rawal playing three different characters. As Lucky's father, he disapproves of his son's behaviour. Later in life, Lucky comes in contact with Gogi Arora due to his friend Bangali and the duo works for Gogi. In the latter part of his youth, Lucky endears himself to Dr Handa, who later turns out to be shrewd.

Neetu Chandra as Sonal

Neetu Chandra plays the role of Abhay Deol’s love interest in the film. She is shown as a head-strong girl with her own set of dreams and ambitions.

Archana Puran Singh as Mrs Handa

Archana Puran Singh plays the role of Paresh Rawal’s wife, Mrs Handa, in the film. The Handa couple is shown as being shrewd who con Lucky to fulfil their dream. Apart from this film, Archana Puran Singh is known for playing significant roles in films like Bol Bachchan, Krrish, Masti, Mohabbatein, and many more.

Richa Chadha as Dolly

Richa Chadha plays the character of Dolly in the film. She is Sonal's sister who is attracted to Lucky and tries to make him fall for her. However, to her dismay, he rebukes her advances. Richa Chadha has also acted in various other movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and many more.

Manu Rishi as Bangali

Actor, lyricist, script and dialogue writer Manu Rishi plays an important role as Bangali in this film. He essays the role of Lucky's best friend who is not as headstrong and lacks charisma. However, he also ends up ditching Lucky later on. The actor has also appeared in other films like Band Baaja Baarat, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, to name a few. The actor also won the Filmfare Best Dialogue Award in the year 2009 for Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!.

Manjot Singh as the Young Lucky

Fukrey actor Manjot Singh portrays the role of a young Lucky in the film. He won Filmfare Critics Award for the Best Debut Actor category for his portrayal in this film.

