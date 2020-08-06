Anupam Kher gets nostalgic as he shares memories of college and friend Shubhra

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is quite active on social media is often seen sharing old memories of college and acting schools with his fans and followers on social media. From recalling his theatre days to come humorous childhood memories, Anupam keeps his fans on toes with his amazing posts. Recently, the Baby actor shared two pictures on Instagram where he shared a profound memory of his early college days in 1974.

Anupam Kher's latest throwback pictures

The actor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared two pictures from his college friend Shubhra Bhattacharya. Apart from the pictures, Anupam penned a long heartfelt note for his friend while renumerating the old memories of college and plays. In the caption, the 65-year-old actor wrote that the first picture was from his college’s farewell party where he can be seen interacting with a young Shubhra. The actor went on to narrate that both he and Shubhra were the stars of the college drama group. They used to be the leads in almost every play and so much so that both were labelled as Dev Anand and Vyjanthimala in their small town, Shimla. Apart from this, the actor also shared the memory of purchasing expensive clothes for the farewell and wrote that his father who was a clerk then was blown away after paying a heavy amount for his shirt.

Apart from the old picture, Anupam also shared a recent picture with his friend and informed that the latest picture was clicked when Shubhra had paid Anupam a visit two years back in Mumbai and soon after that she had lost her husband. At last, the Naam Shabana concluded his post on a thoughtful note where he wrote about people who have similar stories and want to express themselves but are not able to.

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to leave their comments under the post while praising the actor’s college looks while the others wrote about his acting skills. One of the users wrote that Anupam in his college days gave a more striking resemblance to Uric Nelson. Another user commented upon the baldness of the actor and wrote that he had great lustrous hair during his childhood days and now he has suddenly transformed. A third user chimed in and hailed the actor for traveling miles and reaching up to the destination of success while crossing several hurdles in life. A fourth user thanked the legendary actor for sharing his story and also mentioned that his posts are generally inspiring and motivate his fans to follow their dreams and achieve their goals.

