Filmyzilla Illegally Leaks Amazon Prime Web Series 'Paatal Lok'

Filmyzilla is infamous for illegally sharing movies and TV shows online. This piracy website is known for leaking movies, TV shows, and web series as soon as they premiere. Filmyzilla has a massive collection of Bollywood, Hollywood, regional films, and TV/web series.

Authorities have failed to permanently shut down this torrent website as it constantly switches between website URLs, making it difficult to track down. Filmyzilla also leaks popular shows from OOT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Filmyzilla recently leaked Anushka Sharma production's latest Amazon Prime web series, Paatal Lok.

Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok is the latest web-series leaked by the massive piracy website, Filmyzilla. Paatal Lok is produced by renowned Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. In fact, Paatal Lok is her very first web series production. Paatal Lok is a crime thriller web series that was recently released on Amazon Prime, on May 15, 2020.

The show follows the story of Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, who is a disillusioned and cynical cop with a washed-up career. However, his life takes a dark turn when a failed assassination case lands on his desk. Hathi Ram Chaudhary quickly realises that this case is way above his pay grade.

However, he is forced to pursue the case due to pressure from his superiors. Hathi Ram Chaudhary then ventures into the Paatal Lok (Underworld) of Delhi city. As he investigates the case, Hathi Ram soon starts to understand the reasons behind the assassination attempt and he also begins to regain respect for his own career as a cop. As of now, Paatal Lok season 1 has an IMDB rating of 7.5/10.

Filmyzilla is one of the biggest piracy websites in India. This website steals millions from the Indian film industry by illegally sharing copyrighted material. Other popular movies leaked by Filmyzilla include The Lion King, John Wick 3, Dabangg 3 and more.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

