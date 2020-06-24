Sonu Sood Opens Up About His Favourite Character From Hrishitaa Bhatt Starrer 'Lalbazaar'

Sonu Sood recently uploaded a video where he was seen talking about his favourite character from Lalbazaar. In the video, he said that he came across Ajay Devgn’s video where he was seen talking about Lalbazaar. He then described Lalbazaar as the story of those cops who believe in removing the crime completely.

Talking about his favourite character from Lalbazaar, he said that Suranjan was his favourite character. He added that he has a very focused team and he knows how to eradicate crime from society. Sonu Sood further mentioned that if someone loves watching cop drama or crime thriller than Lalbazaar would become one of their favourite series to watch. He also asked his fans to tell their favourite character from the movie. Sonu Sood posted the video with the caption, “Suranjan jaise kai jaanbaaz aur bekhauf #Lalbazaar Police 🚨 officers ki kahani jo udaa rahe hai jurm ki dhajjiyan #TillTheEndOfCrime. Watch the gritty, raw & real #LalbazaarOnZEE5 Now: https://bit.ly/LalbazaarOnZEE5_TW @ajaydevgn @zee5premium” (sic).

More about Lalbazaar:

Lalbazaar is an exclusive crime thriller streaming on Zee5. The series is helmed by Bengali director Sayantan Ghosal and written by Rangan Chakravarty. Its story premises around a group of Kolkata Police's dedicated cops who embark on a journey to eradicate crime and corruption from the city. However, a prostitute's death opens up a set of new challenges for them including cold killers and ruthless ruffians.

Lalbazaar cast includes Hrishitaa Bhatt, Kaushik Sen, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Sauraseni Maitra in pivotal roles. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has also lent his voice to the series. Zee5's exclusive crime thriller Lalbazaar premiered on the over-the-top streaming platform on June 19, 2020. The trailer of the show sketches the chase of Lalbazaar police and the investigation of the murders in the red light area.

The theme of the show has been set in certain parts of Kolkata. In the ruthless fight between the good and the evil, there are quite a few layers to the truth that will act as a catalyst in the show. Lalbazaar is anticipated to be a blend of suspense, drama, and action due to which it is expected to do well with the audience.

