Sonu Sood 'does Not Care' About Allegations Of Helping Migrants For Political Gains

During the COVID-19 crisis in India, a number of stars from the film fraternity across the country came forward and did their bid to help through testing times. But out of the bunch, actor Sonu Sood received an abundance of praise for his tireless efforts in sending the migrant force back to their homes. Sonu was actively seen helping migrants reach home by providing them with on-ground assistance. But on the flip side, many have also come forward and alleged that Sonu Sood's relief work is politically motivated. Now, Sood has come forward and cleared the air about such allegations.

Sonu Sood speaks up

The actor recently spoke in an interview with a news portal where he revealed when the allegations were made on him, he did not pay any attention as he was busy arranging travel for labourers. The Dabangg actor also revealed that he did not even bother to read what was being written and was called by someone for a statement on the matter, but he refused to give one as he was occupied with the relief work. The actor simply stated that he did not have time to react to baseless allegations.

According to the actor, people will always foul mouth anyone who is trying to do some good work. Sonu stated furthermore that such allegations only strengthen his resolve to do more and do better. He actually got inspired to do more and he and his team are continuing to do the good work said Sonu.

Sonu, till date, has arranged buses, flights and trains for thousands of stranded migrant labourers from across India. The actor has been replying to almost every plea made to him on social media and also launched a toll-free helpline number for migrants to reach out to his team. In addition to this, Sonu also offered his hotel in Mumbai for healthcare workers to stay during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor had shared a statement on his Instagram where he wrote that it is the least he can do for the healthcare professionals considering the mammoth duty they are doing during the pandemic. Sonu has also urged people to come forward and support the frontline workers dedicating their time and efforts fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

