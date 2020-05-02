Pak anchor's comments on Irrfan, Sridevi in 'bad taste', says Adnan Siddiqui, apologises

Not just Indians, but fans across the world have been mourning the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in back-to-back days. However, some unpleasant comments have also been witnessed, particularly on social media. Another such instance was when Pakistani anchor Amir Liaquat’s comments on his show during his appearance with Adnan Siddiqui got him massive flak.

READ: Irrfan Khan’s Son Ayaan Shares Old Pics With Heartwarming Caption

Liaquat on his show Jeewey Pakistan had stated that Adnan Siddiqui had saved the lives of Rani Mukerji and Bipasha Basu by turning down offers to feature in their films Mardaani 2 and Jism. He joked how Sridevi and Irrfan had passed away after working with Adnan Siddiqui in Mom and A Mighty Heart respectively.

Adnan Siddiqui released a statement over the controversy, terming it as an ‘unfortunate incident.’ The actor termed it as a joke on something ‘extremely sensitive’, not just because he was close to both the actors, but it was ‘wrong on so many levels.’ He added that he couldn’t even call it ‘hitting below the belt’ and termed it as ‘extremely callous’ and in ‘bad taste’.

Adnan apologised to the families of the two acclaimed actors, stating that the controversy showed not just the two Pakistanis, but the entire country in poor light. He highlighted how he felt uncomfortable during the interaction and added that he regretted being on the show. Adnan Siddiqui added he will not tolerate such an act in the future,

READ: Naseeruddin Shah: I Never Detected An Iota Of Self-doubt In Irrfan Khan

Here’s the statement

Irrfan Khan passed away after a two-year battle with cancer on Wednesday. The duo’s A Mighty Heart was an international film that had released in 2007.

READ: Irrfan Khan Was In Tears Seeing Nawazuddin Siddiqui In New York, Reveals Kabir Khan

Sridevi had passed away on February 24 in Dubai. Mom, that released in 2017 was Sridevi’s last film before her demise, fetching her the National Award posthumously.

READ: "Irrfan Khan's Death Felt Like Losing My Little Brother", Says Director Asif Kapadia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.