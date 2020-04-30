Adnan Sami emotional with death of 'elder brother' Rishi Kapoor, Rahman, Kanika mourn loss

There were tributes galore for Rishi Kapoor after his demise in Mumbai on Thursday. The veteran’s loss was mourned by some of the biggest names of the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even numerous names from the music industry joined in the flurry of respects for the Karz star.

Adnan Sami shared heartwarming throwback pictures with Rishi Kapoor, calling him an ‘elder brother’ and a ‘pure soul.’ The singer-music composer added that he was ‘devastated beyond words.’

Here are the pictures:

I lost an elder brother today & a pure loving soul...

I’m devastated beyond words...

Rest in Peace my dearest brother.

I will miss you very much...

Dear God, have mercy...🙏🙏🙏🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/En0gnKRj4p — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 30, 2020

AR Rahman called him as the ‘Heartthrob of India’ and the ‘dad of our Rockstar’, referring to Ranbir Kapoor, who had lip-synced to his tracks in Rockstar.

Heartthrob of India and dad of our Rockstar Ranbir Kapoor ..respect and love for all the joy you gave us #RIPRishikapoorji 🌹💥 https://t.co/0rbzsnt4Hf — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 30, 2020

Shaan also recalled how Irrfan Khan had passed away a day before, and shared it was ‘too soon’, while finding it hard to break the gloom.

2 Greats ... as Actors and as Human Beings .. gone too soon .. Hard to break away from the gloom since yesterday .. but such is life ... sabko jaana hai .. aur tabtak jeena hai .. — Shaan (@singer_shaan) April 30, 2020

Salim Merchant shared throwback pictures and a video where Rishi Kapoor is animatedly reciting some lines. The singer-music composer termed him as ‘musical actor’ and a ‘great human being.’

Rishi ji 🙏🙏🙏

I’m speechless and choked with this news... Great actor, Great Human being. Huge loss to the world today. Huge loss...@chintskap #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/ve9kc5GoNp — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) April 30, 2020

One of the Most Musical Actors I’ve known. Can’t stop my tears Rishi ji 🙏

May you rest in Peace Sir @chintskap #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/Z4gJzfJjcn — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) April 30, 2020

Shekhar Ravjiani played a tune to share how much he will miss the Bobby actor.

Will miss you pic.twitter.com/UxcTXx2A6U — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) April 30, 2020

Pankaj Udhas hailed Rishi Kapoor's 'faith, courage and strength', calling him a ‘great actor’ and ‘forthright and outspoken with a child like charm and charisma.’

You were full of faith, courage and strength a great actor so forthright and outspoken with a child like charm and charisma We wish you farewell in your journey to eternity. You'd never be forgotten, rest in peace. Our love sympathy and prayers with the family 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Kbpo5QUb6f — Pankaj Udhas (@Pankajkudhas) April 30, 2020

Kanika Kapoor, Neeti Mohan, Rekha Bhardwaj, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neeti Mohan were among the others who expressed their shock, while conveying their condolences to the family.

This is really sad , Rishi ji is no more!

RIP🙏🙏 #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/apS1fv1rbh — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) April 30, 2020

Shocked!!!

Speechless! #RishiKapoor ji you will be missed and how. Can’t believe this!

May god bless your soul.



Condolences to the entire family 🙏 — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium at Marine Drive in Mumbai after losing the battle to leukemia at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. His near and dear ones, including wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir, and stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan were present during the rituals.

The family had released a statement on the demise earlier in the day.

