Adnan Sami was emotional about the death of his 'elder brother' Rishi Kapoor and shared pictures. AR Rahman, Kanika Kapoor also mourned the loss of the veteran.

Adnan Sami emotional with death of 'elder brother' Rishi Kapoor, Rahman, Kanika mourn loss

There were tributes galore for Rishi Kapoor after his demise in Mumbai on Thursday. The veteran’s loss was mourned by some of the biggest names of the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even numerous names from the music industry joined in the flurry of respects for the Karz star.

Adnan Sami shared heartwarming throwback pictures with Rishi Kapoor, calling him an ‘elder brother’ and a ‘pure soul.’ The singer-music composer added that he was  ‘devastated beyond words.’

Here are the pictures:

AR Rahman called him as the ‘Heartthrob of India’ and the ‘dad of our Rockstar’, referring to Ranbir Kapoor, who had lip-synced to his tracks in Rockstar.

Shaan also recalled how Irrfan Khan had passed away a day before, and shared it was ‘too soon’, while finding it hard to break the gloom. 

Salim Merchant shared throwback pictures and a video where Rishi Kapoor is animatedly reciting some lines. The singer-music composer termed him as ‘musical actor’ and a ‘great human being.’ 

Shekhar Ravjiani played a tune to share how much he will miss the Bobby actor. 

Pankaj Udhas hailed Rishi Kapoor's 'faith, courage and strength', calling him a ‘great actor’ and ‘forthright and outspoken with a child like charm and charisma.’

Kanika Kapoor, Neeti Mohan, Rekha Bhardwaj, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neeti Mohan were among the others who expressed their shock, while conveying their condolences to the family.

Rishi Kapoor was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium at Marine Drive in Mumbai after losing the battle to leukemia at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. His near and dear ones, including wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir, and stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan were present during the rituals.

