Pakistani News Channel Accidentally Shows Actor Aamir Khan's Face For MQM Leader; See Pic

News channels are expected to deliver the news after checking all the facts and figures. Several news portals have made some errors in the past. Such blunders have happened in cases like referring individuals from the different professions than the intended, mispronunciation of places and names and sometimes for the pictures or visuals too. Recently, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan found himself in the centre of one such blunder. The mistake was done by a Pakistani news channel.

Also Read | Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's Interview Pulled Off From Pakistani News Channel Mid-air

Pakistan’s MQM leader was recently acquitted in a double murder case. A journalist took to her Twitter to share a screengrab of a Pakistani news channel in which Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s face is seen in a piece of news about MQM leader Amir Khan’s case of a double murder. The Pakistani news channel showed the image of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan instead of MQM leader Amir Khan.

Also Read | When Aamir Khan Called Amitabh Bachchan's Acting 'over The Top' & Big B Gave An Epic Reply

The screengrab of the Pakistani news channel shared by the journalist on Twitter had news updates written around the picture of Aamir Khan in Urdu. MQM leader Amir Khan is a former general secretary of the Mohajir Quami Movement-Haqiqi.

I didn’t know that MQM’s Aamir Khan looks like @aamir_khan pic.twitter.com/msixMfBvbV — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) April 16, 2020

The MQM leader was reportedly sentenced to 10 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court for his involvement in killing two activists of his then-rival in 2003.

Also Read | Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' Had Maximum Number Of British Actors In A Hindi Movie; Read Trivia

Also Read | Shekhar Kapur Recalls Dad's Efforts As Pediatrician & Being Upset By Aamir Khan's Satyamev

Earlier on' Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently uploaded a tweet in which he expressed his gratitude to all the medical professionals, police officials and other essential service providers who are helping in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic. In his tweet, he thanked the police and other administration staff working in the country during these tough times. He is regularly posting updates about the COVID-19 situation to make his fans aware of the happening. Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an adaption of American drama, Forrest Gump. Hollywood actor Tom Hanks played the lead role in Forrest Gump that released in the year 1994.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.