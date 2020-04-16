When Aamir Khan Called Amitabh Bachchan's Acting 'over The Top' & Big B Gave An Epic Reply

There comes a time when many Bollywood celebrities get candid and speak out what they feel about the films on board. As per reports, one such incident has come to the light, when Aamir had disapproved of Amitabh Bachchan's acting in Black. Moreover, the Laal Singh Chhada actor also called Big B's performance in the film 'over the top'. And this had reportedly embroiled a cold war between the two actors.

When Aamir Khan called Big B's performance over the top

When speaking to a news portal about Big B's role, Aamir Khan revealed that Amitabh Bachchan's film Black did not show any sympathy for the handicapped person. Khan also pointed out that the touch of sensibility did not strike the right chord. Moreover, he was unable to figure, if the characters in the film were living in a house, museum, library or a church.

Furthermore, in the same interaction, Aamir Khan had exclaimed that Amitabh Bachchan's performance was over the top and that he failed to understand why a child special needs was made to stay with an alcoholic person who then also goes to slapping her around.

Interestingly, when the Sholay actor was questioned about Aamir's comments by the same news portal, Amitabh Bachchan gave a befitting reply. Firstly, Bachchan reportedly commented that his performance might have gone "over the top of Aamir Khan's head". The Piku actor also stated that Aamir Khan's film Lagaan too featured a handicapped person playing cricket.

As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan said that if Aamir was unhappy with it, let him be. The AB Aani CD actor said that he will be keen and anxious to educate himself on any aspiring plot that might be introduced to the cinema. Amitabh Bachchan concluded saying that Aamir Khan's movies have also depicted challenging conditions — from Kachra, a handicapped Dalit in the cricket team in Lagaan, to the sensitivities of a blind girl in Fanaa.

