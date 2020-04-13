Shekhar Kapur Recalls Dad's Efforts As Pediatrician & Being Upset By Aamir Khan's Satyamev

The world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over one lakh lives. The ones who have been at the forefront of this fight have been the doctors and healthcare workers who play the most crucial role in overcoming this crisis. Despite most honouring them for their efforts, one section has also been discriminating against them and even attacking them during the current situation.

READ: Anil Kapoor Shares First Ever Photoshoot Pics, Shekhar Kapur Recalls 'you Were So Intense'

Many stars have been raising their concern over the treatment meted out to doctors and other health care workers. Recently, Shekhar Kapur also joined in the debate on Twitter. The filmmaker tweeted on Saturday that the films post-World War II reflected ‘new realities’, while wondering if films in the post-coronavirus era could have the doctors and nurses as their ‘new heroes,’ and if the capitalists ‘throwing out the labour’ will be ‘villains.’ A doctor replied to him that the healthcare workers being considered heroes was a ‘separate discussion’, because the world was still being ‘harsh and ignorant’ to recognise their sacrifices.

READ: Kaveri 'disappointed' With Being 'dragged' In Parents Shekhar Kapur-Suchitra's Case

Kapur responded by sharing his own experience of seeing his father work as a paediatrician. The Mr India director wrote that his father worked ‘desperately to save every life.’ He also recalled being hurt by an episode on Aamir Khan’s TV show Satyamev Jayate that had criticised the medical fraternity.

Here’s the post

What will films be like post Corona? You just have to see the films that came out after the 2nd world war, after Independance. They reflected the new realities. Will our doctors and nurses be our new heroes? I hope so. Will the capitalists that threw out labour be the villains? — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 10, 2020

My dad was a paediatrician and I remember how he desperately fought to save every life. I remember how upset I was when I saw the medical profession so criticised in Amir Khan’s #satyamevajayathe. Now we know the truth of our doctors and nurses @DrSunitLokwani #HealthcareHeroes https://t.co/1XkOjHFa8W — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 11, 2020

READ: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Files Case Against Shekhar Kapur, Demands Justice For Daughter

The Aamir Khan-hosted Satyamev Jayate had run for three seasons from 2012-2014 and highlighted various issues grappling the country like rape, female foeticide, tubeculosis, domestic abuse, among others.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur often posts his thoughts on various issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had participated in the ‘9 pm-9 minutes’ challenge to express India’s unity in the fight against COVID-19. Meanwhile, the national lockdown in India is set to end on April 14, though most states are contemplating an extension, as the number of deaths have risen to 273, with 7409 active cases.

READ: Javed Akhtar Slams Shekhar Kapur For Staking Claim On 'Mr India', Calls It His 'creation'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.