Sara Ali Khan Confirms Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's Debut As An Actor

Sara Ali Khan, who made a splash at Cannes this year with her red carpet debut, opened up about her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan venturing into Bollywoodas an actor. Speaking to Film Companion, the actress revealed that her brother "just finished shooting his first film". For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim also worked as an assistant director in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Speaking about her mother, Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan added, "I think we are both emotional beings and I think I see that most when I see Ibrahim come home." She continued, “You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can't believe. Yes, he has and whenever he comes home, whether its from school or from a shoot, we both have this extremely loving and like, this attitude towards him and that is when I realised, I do have the heart of my mother. Because we do treat Ibrahim very similarly."

More about Ibrahim Ali Khan

He is the son of Saif Ali Khan with his first wife Amrita Singh. He stepped into the film industry as Assistant Director in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The rom-com will be released on July 28 on the big screens. The star kid is yet to make his Bollywood debut as a lead actor.



Sara Ali Khan's Cannes debut look

The Kedarnath actress made her Cannes red carpet debut in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's beige lehenga. She paired her look with statement earrings and sported nude makeup look. "You Cannes do it," read the caption. On other days, Sara Ali Khan attended the Cannes events in shades of white, black and beige ensembles. Check out her looks below:

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan returned to India on Friday. The actress was pictured at Mumbai airport, where she happily greeted the paparazzi and also interacted with her fans. The actress will be next seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. The film will release on June 2.