Palghar Mob Lynching: Bollywood Stars Condemn 'inhuman' Violence, Hope For Justice

As the Palghar mob lynching sent shockwaves across India, Bollywood stars condemned the 'inhuman' violence and hoped the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Another case of mob lynching, that claimed the lives of three, sent shockwaves across the country. Not just leaders across political parties, even the celebrities from the film industry were left disgusted by the violence as videos started going viral on social media. Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Urmila Matondkar, Hansal Mehta and Shoojit Sircar were among those who reacted to the outrageous act with strong views.

Bollywood condemns lynching

Kher took to Twitter and wrote that he was ‘horrified and deeply saddened’ with the incident. The veteran actor added that he was unable to watch the videos till the end. The A Wednesday star asked what was going on, while questioning the crime of humanity.

Farhan Akhtar ‘strongly condemned’ the violence and added that ‘mob rule’ had no place in the society. The actor-filmmaker hoped that the perpetrators are arrested and justice is delivered swiftly. 

Urmila Matondkar termed it ‘highly condemnable and inhuman’. The actor also hoped that the arrested will be brought to justice in the ‘strongest manner.’ The Congress leader added that there was no need to communalise the event, adding that ‘humanity is at peril’ in this case.

Hansal Mehta termed it ‘terrible’ as he watched the ‘disturbing videos.’ Hoping for justice and arrest of the accused, the National Award-winning filmmaker urged the ones trying to take a communal angle to ‘shut up’. 

National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar shared a fictional story of a ‘doot’ (messenger) revealing that he plans to keep the entire humanity in the ICU to ‘closely monitor’ till they don’t recover.

A mob of around 200 persons lynched two monks and their driver by brutally attacking them with sticks and stones in Palghar, on the outskirts of Mumbai on April 17. The mob is reportedly to have charged at them after rumours of them being thieves started doing the rounds. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery has informed that 101 persons have been sent to police custody till 30 April and nine have been sent to juvenile shelter homes.

