Palghar mob lynching: Bollywood stars condemn 'inhuman' violence, hope for justice

Another case of mob lynching, that claimed the lives of three, sent shockwaves across the country. Not just leaders across political parties, even the celebrities from the film industry were left disgusted by the violence as videos started going viral on social media. Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Urmila Matondkar, Hansal Mehta and Shoojit Sircar were among those who reacted to the outrageous act with strong views.

Bollywood condemns lynching

Kher took to Twitter and wrote that he was ‘horrified and deeply saddened’ with the incident. The veteran actor added that he was unable to watch the videos till the end. The A Wednesday star asked what was going on, while questioning the crime of humanity.

HORRIFIED AND DEEPLY DEEPLY SADDENED at the #PalgharMobLynching of three sadhus. Couldn’t watch the video till the end. ये क्या हो रहा है? ये क्यों हो रहा है। मानवता का जघन्य अपराध है ये। — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 19, 2020

Farhan Akhtar ‘strongly condemned’ the violence and added that ‘mob rule’ had no place in the society. The actor-filmmaker hoped that the perpetrators are arrested and justice is delivered swiftly.

Strongly condemn the violence that took the lives of 3 people in Palghar. Mob rule should have no place in our society and I hope the murderers have been arrested and that justice is delivered swiftly. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 19, 2020

Urmila Matondkar termed it ‘highly condemnable and inhuman’. The actor also hoped that the arrested will be brought to justice in the ‘strongest manner.’ The Congress leader added that there was no need to communalise the event, adding that ‘humanity is at peril’ in this case.

#PalgharMobLynching is highly condemnable n inhuman. All d accused have already been arrested n will be brought to justice in strongest manner. But there’s certainly no need to communalise it. Humanity is at peril not any particular religion in such times. #Palghar — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) April 20, 2020

Hansal Mehta termed it ‘terrible’ as he watched the ‘disturbing videos.’ Hoping for justice and arrest of the accused, the National Award-winning filmmaker urged the ones trying to take a communal angle to ‘shut up’.

Extremely disturbing videos from Palghar being circulated. I hope the perpetrators are arrested and severely punished. Also perhaps @AltNews could do a check on what exactly has taken place there. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 19, 2020

All those trying to find a communal angle in the horrific Palghar lynching need to shut up. Their covert support of mob lynchings in the past has been hugely responsible for such violence. This (every) lynching must be investigated and culprits MUST be severely punished. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 19, 2020

National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar shared a fictional story of a ‘doot’ (messenger) revealing that he plans to keep the entire humanity in the ICU to ‘closely monitor’ till they don’t recover.

“Ye ICU kya hota hai”?

“ICU jahan bimar patients ko closely monitor & observation mei rakha jata hai Prabhu”.

“Hmmmm, doot (messenger),thik hai phir ”.1/2 cont. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 20, 2020

2/2 “Kya soch rahein Prabhu”

Soch raha hoon agar ye test pass kiya toh thik, kuch din aur intezaar kartein hain, tab bhi agar Manav jaati nahi sudhra to poore prithvi ko ICU observation mein rakhunga “

“Jaisa aap thik samjhe Prabhu” #palgarh — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 20, 2020

A mob of around 200 persons lynched two monks and their driver by brutally attacking them with sticks and stones in Palghar, on the outskirts of Mumbai on April 17. The mob is reportedly to have charged at them after rumours of them being thieves started doing the rounds. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery has informed that 101 persons have been sent to police custody till 30 April and nine have been sent to juvenile shelter homes.

