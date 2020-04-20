Palghar Mob-lynching: CM Thackeray Warns Action Against Those 'inciting Communal Flames'

Slamming those spreading hatred through social media on the Palghar mob-lynching case, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday, said that the government had already arrested over 100 culprits in connection to the case. He added that the state government has informed Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath that there was no communal angle to the case. He assured that the panel probing into the case will not spare anyone guilty.

Palghar mob-lynching: CM Thackeray assures justice; says all culprits arrested on April 17

Uddhav Thackeray: 'Don't incite communal flames'

"Over 100 people have been arrested so far. I am not sitting quietly. We will not spare anyone - be it any religion or caste. On 17th only, culprits were arrested," he said in his live video address.

Talking about the incident, he added, "Palghar incident is unfortunate and the incident happened due to rumours. But there are people who are trying to incite hatred into society. I am warning them, don't do this".

Slamming social media for spreading hatred and communalising the issues, he asked Home minister Amit Shah to intervene and catch culprits who were inciting hatred due to the issue. Earlier on Monday night, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a high-level probe into the incident. Police have questioned 110- of which 101 have been sent to police custody till 30 April and 9 minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home. Moreover, 2 police officials have been suspended in connection to the incident - after former CM Fadnavis questioned the inaction of Maharashtra police.

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM on Palghar lynching

3 men lynched by mob

On Thursday night, three men were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car on Thursday when they were stopped by a group. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked and policemen were beaten up - injuring police officials.

Reports state that the deceased men have been identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers about the incident and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

UP CM Yogi issues first statement on Palghar mob-lynching; dials CM Uddhav & seeks action