Pamela Anderson's 'Baywatch' Moment In Red Skin-tight Wetsuit Gets Hearts Racing

Pamela Anderson is an American-Canadian actor and model. She rose to fame after getting selected as the February Playmate of the Month in the year 1990 for the Playboy magazine. Pamela Anderson became quite popular by doing the character of Lisa, on the award-winning comedy series named Home Improvement. She gained international recognition for her performance in the action-drama television show Baywatch.

Pamela Anderson, recently, re-created her Baywatch moment as she was seen running on a beach in a skin-tight wet swimsuit. The actor played the role of CJ Parker in the movie Baywatch and was reportedly shooting an advertisement for a car servicing firm on the Gold Coast Beach in Brisbane, Australia. Pamela Anderson, termed as an age-defying beauty by fans, made heads turn with her sensational look.

The actor was spotted showing off her curves in a skin-tight, unzipped wet swimsuit. Her blonde wavy curls appeared to be flowing in the sea-breeze which added charm to her look. She reportedly emphasized her splendid beauty with heavy mascara and lashings of lip-gloss. She also wore black sunglasses that completed her sensational avatar.

Pamela Anderson made headlines a few months ago for splitting with her high-profile boyfriend Adil Rami. As per reports, Pamela Anderson’s boyfriend cheated on her and led a double life while they were dating each other. Pamela Anderson has been a part of many successful films. Her notable work includes Home Improvement, Baywatch, V.I.P, Blonde and Blonder, Barb Wire, Raw Justice, and many more.

