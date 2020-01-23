'Panga' Actor Jassie Gill's Top 5 Music Videos Which Shouldn't Be Missed

Jassie Gill is a celebrated Punjabi singer and actor. He is a megastar in the Punjabi Film Industry and is known for superstardom due to his choice of diverse roles. He is always in the news for his stylish fashion sense and soulful music. He made his Bollywood debut opposite Dabangg 3 actor Sonakshi Sinha in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018). Even though the film failed to impress the audiences, Jassie Gill's performance in the film was highly lauded by the critics.

Image Credit: Jassie Gill Instagram

Also Read: 'Panga' Director Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer Reveals How She Cast The Actors For Her Film

With Panga, Jassie Gill is all set to make his comeback into the world of Hindi Cinema. The trailer of Panga has garnered a lot of appreciation for him, and his sizzling onscreen chemistry with Kangana Ranaut, the female lead in the film.

Panga is all set to hit the theatres on 24 January 2020. Panga is amidst the most-awaited films of 2020. Before you watch the actor in the movie, check out these smashing hit music videos of singer Jassie Gill singer.

Nikle Currant

Neha Kakkar is one of the biggest female Indian Popstar. She is a singing sensation, who is blessed with a golden voice. The stunning singer collaborated with dapper actor Jassie Gill for a song titled Nikle Currant. Within hours of its release, the song was a massive hit.

Both the singers also featured in the music video of the Nikle Currant, and set the screen on fire with their impeccable chemistry. With over 617+ million views on youtube, Nikle Currant is amidst Jassie Gill's most popular tracks.

Also Read: Jassie Gill Says Panga Made Him Realise That He Never Asked His Mother About Her Dreams

Bapu Zimidar

Bapu Zimidar is one of the most-loved tracks of Jassie Gill. From Virat Kohli to Yuvraj Singh, several popular celebrities have danced on this track at various events and got papped.

A highly-recommended song of the Panga actor to watch. The music video of Bapu Zimidar is extremely relatable and cute from a teenager's viewpoint.

Also Read: Gippy Grewal: Check The Carry On Jatta Actor's Top Punjabi Songs

Nakhre

Jassie's mesmerising voice is the reason for the success of Nakhre. Nakhre is a cool-Punjabi track which will make you feel like dancing right away. A club-song by the good-looking actor, which make you fall in love again.

Guitar Sikda

A romantic track by Jassie Gill, which shouldn't be missed. The music video revolves around the love story of a college couple. Jassie plays a passionate singer in it. Guitar Sikhda is a peppy track with some foot-tapping music, which is highly entertaining.

Also Read: Jassie Gill Wants THIS Indian Idol 11 Contestant In His Next Punjabi Track. Read More

Dil Tutda

This is an emotional track by the dashing singer. Dil Tutda, as the name suggests, is a sad song, with intense lyrics which will surely melt your heart. Jassie acted beautifully in the music video and is a must-watch track of the Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.